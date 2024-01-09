https://sputnikglobe.com/20240109/tit-for-tat-republicans-threaten-to-remove-biden-from-primary-ballot-1116083709.html
Tit-for-Tat: Republicans Threaten to Remove Biden from Primary Ballot
Tit-for-Tat: Republicans Threaten to Remove Biden from Primary Ballot
Some Republicans are seeking to remove Joe Biden from 2024 ballots in response to the Democrats' push to bar Donald Trump from the election across the country, as per Just the News.
2024-01-09T19:30+0000
2024-01-09T19:30+0000
2024-01-09T19:30+0000
americas
us
joe biden
donald trump
missouri
maine
washington
republicans
democrats
florida
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/15/1114393879_0:114:3236:1934_1920x0_80_0_0_b8e61e908bc2ec4af045ac92ec4b0e47.jpg
Republicans have threatened to remove President Joe Biden from the 2024 primary ballot under the pretext of "treason" after Democrats made an attempt to disqualify GOP frontrunner Donald Trump in over 30 states for allegedly instigating an "insurrection" on January 6, 2021.Missouri state Senator Bill Eigel (R), also announced last week he would introduce legislation to disqualify Biden from the Missouri ballot, citing the treason clause in Article III of the US Constitution.Per Just the News, a US independent media outlet, Republicans see Biden's open border policy as challenging the nation's security.Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, a Republican presidential candidate known for his tough stance with regard to illegal immigration also hinted that he is considering barring Biden from the ballot. "You could make a case — and I'm actually looking at this in Florida now — could we make a credible case [to block Biden from the ballot] because of the invasion of 8 million," he said.Last week, renowned American legal expert Jonathan Turley raised the alarm over the Democratic Party's effort to use the Civil War-era 14th Amendment to prevent former President Donald Trump and Republicans questioning the fairness of the 2020 elections from participating in the elections.Turley warned the initiative could result in a domino effect "where red and blue states could now engage in tit-for-tat disqualifications" dragging the country into a political chaos. He stressed January 6 riots do not fit into the amendment's description of "insurrection" and lambasted Democrats for indiscriminately labeling their opponents as "insurrectionists" and "Putin lovers" to oust them from the political arena.For his part, Harvard law professor Alan Dershowitz told Just the News that he expects Maine and Colorado declarations disqualifying Trump to be overturned by the US Supreme Court.The political drama in the US unfolds at a time when Washington is getting bogged down both in Ukraine and the Middle East while eyeing the forthcoming general elections on the island of Taiwan, which could easily upset Biden's Indo-Pacific strategy. While interfering in other nations' affairs worldwide, the US government appears unable to sort things out at home when it comes to knowing the whereabouts of US defense secretary. To complicate matters further, Biden's approval rate is going down, as the majority of Americans – liberals and conservatives alike – don't believe the US economy will return back on track in the near term.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240107/ballot-cleansing-how-democrats-pushing-us-to-political-chaos-1116024952.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240104/trump-taps-us-supreme-court-to-overturn-colorado-decision-barring-him-from-ballot-1115968895.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240109/no-adults-in-the-room-why-pentagon-chiefs-absence-went-unnoticed-by-team-biden-1116079961.html
americas
missouri
maine
washington
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/15/1114393879_254:0:2983:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_fab87c268f5013fbff3f653db899fed6.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
republicans seek to remove biden from 2024 primary ballot under the treason clause, colorado and maine moved to ban trump from primary ballot, january 6 riots, insurrectionists, 14 amendment section 3, biden may be removed from state ballots
republicans seek to remove biden from 2024 primary ballot under the treason clause, colorado and maine moved to ban trump from primary ballot, january 6 riots, insurrectionists, 14 amendment section 3, biden may be removed from state ballots
Tit-for-Tat: Republicans Threaten to Remove Biden from Primary Ballot
Some Republicans are seeking to remove Joe Biden from 2024 ballots in response to the Democrats' push to bar Donald Trump from the election across the country, as per Just the News.
Republicans have threatened to remove President Joe Biden from the 2024 primary ballot under the pretext of "treason" after Democrats made an attempt to disqualify GOP frontrunner Donald Trump in over 30 states for allegedly instigating an "insurrection" on January 6, 2021.
"While I expect the Supreme Court to overturn this, if not, Secretaries of State will step in & ensure the new legal standard for Donald Trump applies equally to Joe Biden!" Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft, a Republican, tweeted on January 6.
Missouri state Senator Bill Eigel (R), also announced last week he would introduce legislation to disqualify Biden from the Missouri ballot, citing the treason clause in Article III of the US Constitution.
Per Just the News, a US independent media outlet, Republicans see Biden's open border policy as challenging the nation's security.
"Our country is being invaded, because Joe Biden has swung our southern border wide open. President Biden has allowed more than 8 million people to stroll across our border illegally, causing more harm to this country than any other president in American history," argued Eigel in an official statement.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, a Republican presidential candidate known for his tough stance with regard to illegal immigration also hinted that he is considering barring Biden
from the ballot. "You could make a case — and I'm actually looking at this in Florida now — could we make a credible case [to block Biden from the ballot] because of the invasion of 8 million," he said.
Republican politicians highlight that they consider ballot cleansing "absurd" but that they would have no choice but to counter-attack Democrats if the latter continue to proceed with their ludicrous attempts to remove Trump and congressional candidates from ballots as "insurrectionists."
Last week, renowned American legal expert Jonathan Turley raised the alarm over the Democratic Party's effort to use the Civil War-era 14th Amendment to prevent former President Donald Trump and Republicans questioning the fairness of the 2020 elections from participating in the elections.
Turley warned the initiative could result in a domino effect "where red and blue states could now engage in tit-for-tat disqualifications" dragging the country into a political chaos. He stressed January 6 riots do not fit into the amendment's description of "insurrection" and lambasted Democrats for indiscriminately labeling their opponents as "insurrectionists" and "Putin lovers" to oust them from the political arena.
"That is why the [US] Supreme Court needs to take up this issue and put this pernicious theory to bed once and for all," the legal expert wrote in his blog.
For his part, Harvard law professor Alan Dershowitz told Just the News that he expects Maine and Colorado declarations disqualifying Trump to be overturned by the US Supreme Court.
The political drama in the US unfolds at a time when Washington is getting bogged down both in Ukraine and the Middle East while eyeing the forthcoming general elections on the island of Taiwan, which could easily upset Biden's Indo-Pacific strategy.
While interfering in other nations' affairs worldwide, the US government appears unable to sort things out at home
when it comes to knowing the whereabouts of US defense secretary. To complicate matters further, Biden's approval rate is going down, as the majority of Americans – liberals and conservatives alike – don't believe the US economy will return back on track in the near term.