Tit-for-Tat: Republicans Threaten to Remove Biden from Primary Ballot

Tit-for-Tat: Republicans Threaten to Remove Biden from Primary Ballot

Some Republicans are seeking to remove Joe Biden from 2024 ballots in response to the Democrats' push to bar Donald Trump from the election across the country, as per Just the News.

Republicans have threatened to remove President Joe Biden from the 2024 primary ballot under the pretext of "treason" after Democrats made an attempt to disqualify GOP frontrunner Donald Trump in over 30 states for allegedly instigating an "insurrection" on January 6, 2021.Missouri state Senator Bill Eigel (R), also announced last week he would introduce legislation to disqualify Biden from the Missouri ballot, citing the treason clause in Article III of the US Constitution.Per Just the News, a US independent media outlet, Republicans see Biden's open border policy as challenging the nation's security.Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, a Republican presidential candidate known for his tough stance with regard to illegal immigration also hinted that he is considering barring Biden from the ballot. "You could make a case — and I'm actually looking at this in Florida now — could we make a credible case [to block Biden from the ballot] because of the invasion of 8 million," he said.Last week, renowned American legal expert Jonathan Turley raised the alarm over the Democratic Party's effort to use the Civil War-era 14th Amendment to prevent former President Donald Trump and Republicans questioning the fairness of the 2020 elections from participating in the elections.Turley warned the initiative could result in a domino effect "where red and blue states could now engage in tit-for-tat disqualifications" dragging the country into a political chaos. He stressed January 6 riots do not fit into the amendment's description of "insurrection" and lambasted Democrats for indiscriminately labeling their opponents as "insurrectionists" and "Putin lovers" to oust them from the political arena.For his part, Harvard law professor Alan Dershowitz told Just the News that he expects Maine and Colorado declarations disqualifying Trump to be overturned by the US Supreme Court.The political drama in the US unfolds at a time when Washington is getting bogged down both in Ukraine and the Middle East while eyeing the forthcoming general elections on the island of Taiwan, which could easily upset Biden's Indo-Pacific strategy. While interfering in other nations' affairs worldwide, the US government appears unable to sort things out at home when it comes to knowing the whereabouts of US defense secretary. To complicate matters further, Biden's approval rate is going down, as the majority of Americans – liberals and conservatives alike – don't believe the US economy will return back on track in the near term.

