https://sputnikglobe.com/20240107/ballot-cleansing-how-democrats-pushing-us-to-political-chaos-1116024952.html

'Ballot Cleansing': How Democrats Pushing US to Political Chaos

'Ballot Cleansing': How Democrats Pushing US to Political Chaos

Democrats have resorted to nothing short of "ballot cleansing" as they try to bar Republican candidates for Congress under the 14th Amendment theory, writes renowned American legal expert Jonathan Turley, warning against placing the US on a slippery slope to political chaos.

2024-01-07T05:03+0000

2024-01-07T05:03+0000

2024-01-07T05:03+0000

us

illinois

maine

democrats

congress

colorado

americas

jonathan turley

donald trump

republican

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/0b/08/1103909826_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_da5356f0d1d7f8914d349aad5e3cdc47.jpg

Several US voters in Illinois and Massachusetts have filed motions seeking to remove former President Donald Trump from each state's primary ballot for the 2024 election. Earlier, Colorado and Maine moved to disqualify the ex-president.Jonathan Turley, a renowned US legal scholar, raised the red flag over Colorado's Supreme Court decision to bar Trump from the 2024 election last month, stressing that the state’s justices "put this country on one of the most dangerous paths in its history."The unusual initiative is driven by Democratic politicians who decided to utilize Section 3 of the 14th Amendment, which says that any candidates who have engaged in acts of insurrection after vowing to defend the US Constitution should be barred from holding political office. The amendment was ratified in 1868. Now, the Dems are arguing that the January 6 riots were a full-fledged "insurrection" and that the law could be applied to the former president.According to the legal expert, the January 6 events – no matter how bad they were – cannot be compared to the US Civil War (1861-1865) and qualified as an "insurrection.""It was a protest that became a riot, not a rebellion," Turley highlighted, arguing that the Civil War-era amendment should not be used in this case.He warned that the Colorado court's undemocratic decision and clear defiance of the First Amendment could result in a domino effect "where red and blue states could now engage in tit-for-tat disqualifications."Turley's concerns aren't unjustified given that Democrats have decided to bar not only Trump, but all Republican candidates for Congress who have dared to question the fairness of the 2020 elections. Some Democratic lawmakers have called for the disqualification of up to 126 Republican colleagues as "insurrectionists." What is especially chilling is that many have supported them.Thus, on December 11, US Rep. Bill Pascrell, Jr. (D-NJ) called on House leaders to remove congressional lawmakers who were "supporting Donald Trump’s efforts to invalidate the 2020 presidential election.""Stated simply, men and women who would act to tear the United States government apart cannot serve as Members of the Congress. These lawsuits seeking to obliterate public confidence in our democratic system by invalidating the clear results of the 2020 presidential election undoubtedly attack the text and spirit of the Constitution, which each Member swears to support and defend," claimed Pascrell, citing Section 3 of the 14th AmendmentRep. Cori Bush (D-Mo.) introduced a similar initiative which was supported by 63 Democratic co-sponsors, including Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Jamaal Bowman, Ritchie Torres, Ilhan Omar, and Rashida Tlaib.Meanwhile, Turley drew attention to an obvious double-standard approach exercised by Democrats: previously, some of them have openly challenged and even sought to block certification of election results.According to Turley, Democrats are increasingly using labels of "insurrectionists" and "Putin lovers" to cancel their political rivals, opponents, and even journalists. However, if the trend turns into some sort of a legal precedent, nothing would stop overzealous lawmakers from expanding this cancellation spree, according to the expert.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240105/report-trump-privately-fearing-us-supreme-court-may-back-colorado-ballot-decision-1116003826.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240102/trump-appeals-maine-decision-blocking-him-from-states-2024-primary-ballot-1115954974.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240104/trump-taps-us-supreme-court-to-overturn-colorado-decision-barring-him-from-ballot-1115968895.html

illinois

maine

americas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Ekaterina Blinova

Ekaterina Blinova

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ekaterina Blinova

donald trump barred from primary ballot, maine, colorado, 14th amendment section 3, ballot cleansing, democrats seeking to remove trump and maga republicans from ballots, jonathan turley, us supreme court