https://sputnikglobe.com/20240110/fiery-exchange-in-congress-gop-rep-accuses-hunter-biden-of-playing-games-with-the-law-1116106441.html

Fiery Exchange in Congress: GOP Rep Accuses Hunter Biden of 'Playing Games' With the Law

Fiery Exchange in Congress: GOP Rep Accuses Hunter Biden of 'Playing Games' With the Law

In a tense House Oversight and Accountability Committee hearing, Rep. Nancy Mace (Rep, South Carolina) fiercely challenged Hunter Biden and clashed with fellow lawmakers.

2024-01-10T22:47+0000

2024-01-10T22:47+0000

2024-01-10T22:57+0000

americas

us

hunter biden

congress

gop

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/06/02/1083059140_0:0:2400:1350_1920x0_80_0_0_bc9cf340012d729534a5d1079fdaeda9.jpg

A House Oversight and Accountability Committee hearing turned intense on Wednesday as a Republican lawmaker openly confronted Hunter Biden, the son of US President Joe Biden, after he made a surprising appearance during the hearing.The shocking showdown involved Rep. Nancy Mace from South Carolina and unfolded as the hearing was due to address a contempt resolution against Hunter for not complying with an earlier subpoena. Within seconds of Hunter's arrival into the chamber, proceedings quickly escalated into a fiery exchange between lawmakers.Mace challenged Biden's defiance of the congressional subpoena and criticized him for his apparent lack of respect for legal processes, which led to a sharp interjection from Rep. Jared Moskowitz (D-FL), who suggested an immediate vote to allow Biden to testify publicly.The hearing became chaotic with multiple interruptions and attempts by Committee Chair James Comer (R-KY) to restore order. Amidst the commotion, Mace emphasized the importance of equal application of the law, irrespective of one's family name, and suggested Hunter Biden should be arrested.Hunter, in his defense, stated that his business activities were independent of his father's financial involvement. The statement came amidst the House GOP's broader investigation into President Biden.The commander-in-chief's son ultimately departed the House committee meeting just as Rep. Marjorie Taylor Green (R-GA) took the floor.Not long after the chaotic scenes broke out, the US House Judiciary Committee cleared its own separate contempt resolution against Hunter, allowing it to proceed to the full House. The Oversight committee's measure was given clearance shortly after with a vote of 25 to 21.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240108/us-house-oversight-panel-releases-hunter-biden-contempt-of-congress-resolution-1116061780.html

americas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Egor Shapovalov

Egor Shapovalov

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Egor Shapovalov

hunter biden at hearings, hunter biden in congress, us oversight and accountability committee, mace accuses hunter biden