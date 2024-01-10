International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240110/war-tolls-money-rolls-ukrainian-hospitals-report-30-surge-in-seriously-injured-soldiers-1116095989.html
War Tolls, Money Rolls: Ukrainian Hospitals Report 30% Surge in Seriously Injured Soldiers
War Tolls, Money Rolls: Ukrainian Hospitals Report 30% Surge in Seriously Injured Soldiers
A chief physician at a Dnepropetrovsk hospital acknowledges a 30% increase in severely injured Ukrainian soldiers, according to media reports.
2024-01-10T14:30+0000
2024-01-10T14:30+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
volodymyr zelensky
sergei shoigu
dnepropetrovsk
ukraine
kiev
ukrainian armed forces
abc news
general staff
ukrainian crisis
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/08/1114011490_0:0:2500:1407_1920x0_80_0_0_694d07c0282db0062a418a085886e939.jpg
In recent weeks, the number of severely injured soldiers in the Ukrainian Armed Forces (UAF) has increased by 30%, according to ABC News, citing the chief physician of the Mechnikov Hospital in Dnepropetrovsk.Earlier, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu announced that the Kiev regime had lost no less than 215,000 soldiers over the past year.In late December, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced that the General Staff had asked him to mobilize an additional half million people. A bill to this effect was promptly submitted to the Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian parliament), proposing, among other things, to cancel deferments for the third group of disabled people. In addition, citizens who fail to report for military service may be added to the list of debtors.Ukraine has been under martial law since February 24, 2022, and the following day Zelensky declared a nationwide mobilization. Men between the ages of 18 and 60 are forbidden from leaving the country. Draft notices can be handed out in various places, including on streets, at gas stations, and cafés. Security forces and the military conduct raids targeting conscripts, often using violence.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231226/how-new-mobilization-law-could-buy-time-for-zelensky-with-thousands-of-lives-1115824209.html
dnepropetrovsk
ukraine
kiev
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/08/1114011490_14:0:2237:1667_1920x0_80_0_0_c5702356dd12e801321f961e42f4d9ec.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
ukraine war casualties, ukraine war losses, ukraine war latest news today 2024, ukraine soldiers killed, ukraine mobilization, ukraine mobilization news
ukraine war casualties, ukraine war losses, ukraine war latest news today 2024, ukraine soldiers killed, ukraine mobilization, ukraine mobilization news

War Tolls, Money Rolls: Ukrainian Hospitals Report 30% Surge in Seriously Injured Soldiers

14:30 GMT 10.01.2024
© AP Photo / Kostiantyn LiberovA Ukrainian soldier helps a wounded comrade in the Kharkov region, Ukraine, on Sept. 12, 2022.
A Ukrainian soldier helps a wounded comrade in the Kharkov region, Ukraine, on Sept. 12, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.01.2024
© AP Photo / Kostiantyn Liberov
Subscribe
A chief physician at a Dnepropetrovsk hospital acknowledges a 30% increase in severely injured Ukrainian soldiers, according to media reports.
In recent weeks, the number of severely injured soldiers in the Ukrainian Armed Forces (UAF) has increased by 30%, according to ABC News, citing the chief physician of the Mechnikov Hospital in Dnepropetrovsk.
"Dr. Sergei Ryzhenko revealed <...> that the Mechnikov Hospital in Dnepropetrovsk, located just a few hours from the conflict zone, receives between 40 and 100 seriously injured soldiers every day, with his team performing 50 to 100 surgical operations a day," the publication said.
© AP Photo / Evgeniy MaloletkaChief Doctor Sergei Ryzhenko speaks to a Oleh Halah, 22, Ukrainian soldier, injured by a tank near Lyman, at Mechnikov Hospital in Dnepropetrovsk, Ukraine, Friday, July 14, 2023.
Chief Doctor Sergei Ryzhenko speaks to a Oleh Halah, 22, Ukrainian soldier, injured by a tank near Lyman, at Mechnikov Hospital in Dnepropetrovsk, Ukraine, Friday, July 14, 2023. - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.01.2024
Chief Doctor Sergei Ryzhenko speaks to a Oleh Halah, 22, Ukrainian soldier, injured by a tank near Lyman, at Mechnikov Hospital in Dnepropetrovsk, Ukraine, Friday, July 14, 2023.
© AP Photo / Evgeniy Maloletka
Earlier, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu announced that the Kiev regime had lost no less than 215,000 soldiers over the past year.
In late December, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced that the General Staff had asked him to mobilize an additional half million people. A bill to this effect was promptly submitted to the Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian parliament), proposing, among other things, to cancel deferments for the third group of disabled people. In addition, citizens who fail to report for military service may be added to the list of debtors.
Ukrainian soldiers sit in a pickup truck at their position on the frontline close to Bakhmut, - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.12.2023
Analysis
How New Mobilization Law Could Buy Time for Zelensky With Thousands of Lives
26 December 2023, 18:58 GMT
Ukraine has been under martial law since February 24, 2022, and the following day Zelensky declared a nationwide mobilization. Men between the ages of 18 and 60 are forbidden from leaving the country. Draft notices can be handed out in various places, including on streets, at gas stations, and cafés. Security forces and the military conduct raids targeting conscripts, often using violence.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала