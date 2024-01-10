https://sputnikglobe.com/20240110/war-tolls-money-rolls-ukrainian-hospitals-report-30-surge-in-seriously-injured-soldiers-1116095989.html
War Tolls, Money Rolls: Ukrainian Hospitals Report 30% Surge in Seriously Injured Soldiers
A chief physician at a Dnepropetrovsk hospital acknowledges a 30% increase in severely injured Ukrainian soldiers, according to media reports.
In recent weeks, the number of severely injured soldiers in the Ukrainian Armed Forces (UAF) has increased by 30%, according to ABC News, citing the chief physician of the Mechnikov Hospital in Dnepropetrovsk.Earlier, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu announced that the Kiev regime had lost no less than 215,000 soldiers over the past year.In late December, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced that the General Staff had asked him to mobilize an additional half million people. A bill to this effect was promptly submitted to the Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian parliament), proposing, among other things, to cancel deferments for the third group of disabled people. In addition, citizens who fail to report for military service may be added to the list of debtors.Ukraine has been under martial law since February 24, 2022, and the following day Zelensky declared a nationwide mobilization. Men between the ages of 18 and 60 are forbidden from leaving the country. Draft notices can be handed out in various places, including on streets, at gas stations, and cafés. Security forces and the military conduct raids targeting conscripts, often using violence.
In recent weeks, the number of severely injured soldiers in the Ukrainian Armed Forces (UAF) has increased by 30%, according to ABC News, citing the chief physician of the Mechnikov Hospital in Dnepropetrovsk.
"Dr. Sergei Ryzhenko revealed <...> that the Mechnikov Hospital in Dnepropetrovsk, located just a few hours from the conflict zone, receives between 40 and 100 seriously injured soldiers every day, with his team performing 50 to 100 surgical operations a day," the publication said.
Earlier, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu announced that the Kiev regime had lost no less than 215,000 soldiers
over the past year.
In late December, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky
announced that the General Staff had asked him to mobilize an additional half million people. A bill to this effect was promptly submitted to the Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian parliament), proposing, among other things, to cancel deferments for the third group of disabled people. In addition, citizens who fail to report
for military service may be added to the list of debtors.
26 December 2023, 18:58 GMT
Ukraine has been under martial law since February 24, 2022, and the following day Zelensky declared a nationwide mobilization
. Men between the ages of 18 and 60 are forbidden from leaving the country
. Draft notices can be handed out in various places, including on streets, at gas stations, and cafés. Security forces and the military conduct raids targeting conscripts
, often using violence.