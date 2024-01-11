International
Iranian Navy Detains US Oil Tanker in Gulf of Oman
Iranian Navy Detains US Oil Tanker in Gulf of Oman
Iran’s naval forces on Thursday detained a US oil tanker in the waters of the Gulf of Oman, Iran’s Tasnim news agency reported.
Iran’s naval forces on Thursday detained a US oil tanker in the waters of the Gulf of Oman, Iran’s Tasnim news agency reported. According to Tasnim, the tanker was detained by court order.The vessel was once involved in a dispute with the US Justice Department that saw a million barrels of Iranian crude oil seized.UKTMO (United Kingdom Marine Trade Operations), which provides warnings to sailors in the Middle East, previously reported "of vessel being boarded by 4-5 armed unauthorized persons" who are "wearing military style black uniforms with black masks".
Iranian Navy Detains US Oil Tanker in Gulf of Oman

13:46 GMT 11.01.2024
TEHRAN (Sputnik) - On Thursday, a US oil tanker, previously caught in a regional standoff between Iran and US, was reportedly boarded by a group of armed individuals off the coast of Oman and appeared to have changed course toward Iran.
Iran’s naval forces on Thursday detained a US oil tanker in the waters of the Gulf of Oman, Iran’s Tasnim news agency reported. According to Tasnim, the tanker was detained by court order.
The vessel was once involved in a dispute with the US Justice Department that saw a million barrels of Iranian crude oil seized.
UKTMO (United Kingdom Marine Trade Operations), which provides warnings to sailors in the Middle East, previously reported "of vessel being boarded by 4-5 armed unauthorized persons" who are "wearing military style black uniforms with black masks".
