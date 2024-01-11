https://sputnikglobe.com/20240111/iranian-navy-detains-us-oil-tanker-in-gulf-of-oman-1116116925.html
Iranian Navy Detains US Oil Tanker in Gulf of Oman
Iran’s naval forces on Thursday detained a US oil tanker in the waters of the Gulf of Oman, Iran’s Tasnim news agency reported.
Iran’s naval forces on Thursday detained a US oil tanker in the waters of the Gulf of Oman, Iran’s Tasnim news agency reported. According to Tasnim, the tanker was detained by court order.The vessel was once involved in a dispute with the US Justice Department that saw a million barrels of Iranian crude oil seized.UKTMO (United Kingdom Marine Trade Operations), which provides warnings to sailors in the Middle East, previously reported "of vessel being boarded by 4-5 armed unauthorized persons" who are "wearing military style black uniforms with black masks".
TEHRAN (Sputnik) - On Thursday, a US oil tanker, previously caught in a regional standoff between Iran and US, was reportedly boarded by a group of armed individuals off the coast of Oman and appeared to have changed course toward Iran.