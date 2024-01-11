International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240111/political-stunt-whats-behind-hunter-bidens-surprise-capitol-appearance-1116120798.html
Political Stunt: What's Behind Hunter Biden's Surprise Capitol Appearance?
Political Stunt: What's Behind Hunter Biden's Surprise Capitol Appearance?
First son Hunter Biden unexpectedly appeared at a House Oversight Committee hearing this week, as the panel sought to hold him in contempt of Congress for refusing to testify at a closed-door deposition in December.
2024-01-11T16:38+0000
2024-01-11T16:38+0000
americas
us
hunter biden
us congress
us house of representatives
joe biden
impeachment
influence peddling
james comer
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/0a/1110232732_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_4e3c6cb37f6d6be66039b286004dec27.jpg
Hunter Biden walked into the House Oversight Committee hearing room with his attorneys, Abbe Lowell and Kevin Morris, and left about 15 minutes later, causing ire amongst House Republicans."My first question is who bribed Hunter Biden to be here today? That's my first question," Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., said addressing the audience and the first son. "Second question, you are the epitome of white privilege coming into the oversight committee, spitting in our face, ignoring a congressional subpoena to be deposed. What are you afraid of? You have no balls to come up here."Prior to his unexpected visit, the US president's son defied two congressional subpoenas. Hunter tried to make lawmakers play by his own rules and proposed testifying publicly instead of participating in a closed-door deposition.Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer, R-Ky., and Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, rejected Hunter's request, explaining that the first son would not have special treatment and that there would be a plethora of witnesses who would also testify.Biden's surprise visit to the Capitol and as well as his earlier public statement outside the congressional premises are seen by Republicans as part of his strategy aimed at countering the GOP's impeachment effort as well as the ongoing investigation into the Biden family business dealings.Per media outlet Axios, Hunter's legal team wants to demonstrate that the first son "is willing to publicly testify before Congress" and "tweak Republicans who say he's not cooperative." As a result, his visit created "a nationally televised frenzy" at the Capitol, according to the media outlet. Hunter is said to believe that his aggressive tactics could have helped his father, President Joe Biden, amid the ongoing 2024 presidential campaign and House GOP's effort to impeach him.The media revealed that Hunter didn't inform White House aides about his plans to appear on the Capitol Hill and that the first son "went through a lengthy prep" before attending the hearing in case House Republicans decided to testify publicly.The first son was also scheduled to be arraigned on tax changes in a California courtroom on Thursday. He is accused of failing to pay $1.4 million in taxes between 2016 and 2019.Commenting on Hunter's surprise appearance at the hearing, Comer said: "Hunter Biden refused to comply with lawful subpoenas requiring him to appear for a deposition. Meanwhile, Hunter Biden has shown he has no problem showing up on Capitol Hill to engage in political stunts."
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240110/fiery-exchange-in-congress-gop-rep-accuses-hunter-biden-of-playing-games-with-the-law-1116106441.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240110/us-house-judiciary-panel-approves-hunter-biden-contempt-of-congress-resolution-1116106582.html
americas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Ekaterina Blinova
Ekaterina Blinova
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/0a/1110232732_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_8b8854c1a048ec0cdef79f6493dbde46.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
hunter biden, joe biden, hunter biden defied two house subpoenas, hunter biden surprising appearance in us congress, joe biden 2024 reelection bid, house gop impeachment investigation into joe biden, influence peddling, hunter biden tax affairs
hunter biden, joe biden, hunter biden defied two house subpoenas, hunter biden surprising appearance in us congress, joe biden 2024 reelection bid, house gop impeachment investigation into joe biden, influence peddling, hunter biden tax affairs

Political Stunt: What's Behind Hunter Biden's Surprise Capitol Appearance?

16:38 GMT 11.01.2024
© AP Photo / Patrick SemanskyHunter Biden, son of President Joe Biden, boards Air Force One with the president, Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, at Hancock Field Air National Guard Base in Syracuse, N.Y.
Hunter Biden, son of President Joe Biden, boards Air Force One with the president, Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, at Hancock Field Air National Guard Base in Syracuse, N.Y. - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.01.2024
© AP Photo / Patrick Semansky
Subscribe
Ekaterina Blinova
All materialsWrite to the author
First son Hunter Biden unexpectedly appeared at a House Oversight Committee hearing this week, as the panel sought to hold him in contempt of Congress for refusing to testify at a closed-door deposition in December.
Hunter Biden walked into the House Oversight Committee hearing room with his attorneys, Abbe Lowell and Kevin Morris, and left about 15 minutes later, causing ire amongst House Republicans.
"My first question is who bribed Hunter Biden to be here today? That's my first question," Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., said addressing the audience and the first son. "Second question, you are the epitome of white privilege coming into the oversight committee, spitting in our face, ignoring a congressional subpoena to be deposed. What are you afraid of? You have no balls to come up here."
Prior to his unexpected visit, the US president's son defied two congressional subpoenas. Hunter tried to make lawmakers play by his own rules and proposed testifying publicly instead of participating in a closed-door deposition.
In this Nov. 3, 2020, file photo, Republican Nancy Mace talks to supporters during her election night party in Mount Pleasant, S.C. - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.01.2024
Americas
Fiery Exchange in Congress: GOP Rep Accuses Hunter Biden of 'Playing Games' With the Law
Yesterday, 22:47 GMT
Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer, R-Ky., and Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, rejected Hunter's request, explaining that the first son would not have special treatment and that there would be a plethora of witnesses who would also testify.
Biden's surprise visit to the Capitol and as well as his earlier public statement outside the congressional premises are seen by Republicans as part of his strategy aimed at countering the GOP's impeachment effort as well as the ongoing investigation into the Biden family business dealings.
Per media outlet Axios, Hunter's legal team wants to demonstrate that the first son "is willing to publicly testify before Congress" and "tweak Republicans who say he's not cooperative." As a result, his visit created "a nationally televised frenzy" at the Capitol, according to the media outlet. Hunter is said to believe that his aggressive tactics could have helped his father, President Joe Biden, amid the ongoing 2024 presidential campaign and House GOP's effort to impeach him.
The media revealed that Hunter didn't inform White House aides about his plans to appear on the Capitol Hill and that the first son "went through a lengthy prep" before attending the hearing in case House Republicans decided to testify publicly.
"If he wanted to be clear that he was serious about testifying, then he should be at the hearing to make clear he was willing to testify," an individual familiar with his strategy told Axios.
The first son was also scheduled to be arraigned on tax changes in a California courtroom on Thursday. He is accused of failing to pay $1.4 million in taxes between 2016 and 2019.
Commenting on Hunter's surprise appearance at the hearing, Comer said: "Hunter Biden refused to comply with lawful subpoenas requiring him to appear for a deposition. Meanwhile, Hunter Biden has shown he has no problem showing up on Capitol Hill to engage in political stunts."
President Joe Biden's son Hunter Biden leaves after a court appearance, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, in Wilmington, Del. - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.01.2024
Americas
US House Judiciary Panel Approves Hunter Biden Contempt of Congress Resolution
Yesterday, 22:19 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала