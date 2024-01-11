International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240111/washingtons-arms-supplies-to-israel-violate-us-laws---hrw-1116121929.html
Washington's Arms Supplies to Israel Violate US Laws - HRW
Washington's Arms Supplies to Israel Violate US Laws - HRW
The Biden administration's transfer of arms to Israel amid the Gaza war violated US domestic laws and policies that require that recipients of weapons must abide by international law, Human Rights Watch (HRW) said in its World Report 2024.
2024-01-11T18:38+0000
2024-01-11T18:38+0000
world
palestine-israel conflict
us
joe biden
palestinians
israel
washington
hamas
pentagon
joint direct attack munition (jdam)
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/13/1114327532_0:87:3071:1814_1920x0_80_0_0_62ac197d930a1673a9aaf1bad299323c.jpg
"President Biden strongly criticized the Hamas-led attack on southern Israel on October 7 that resulted in the killing of hundreds of Israeli and other civilians. He committed increased support for Israel’s defense beyond already approved annual military aid," the report stated. After the October 7 Hamas attack, the Biden administration requested $14.3 billion for further arms to Israel in addition to the $3.8 billion in US military aid Israel receives annually, HRW recalled. The US also either transferred or said it was going to transfer small diameter bombs, Joint Direct Attack Munition (JDAM) guidance kits, 155mm artillery shells, and 1 million rounds of ammunition, among other weapons. However, the US halted small arms shipments out of concern that they could be transferred to settlers responsible for violence against Palestinians in the West Bank, the report added. Since October 7, the Biden administration has not imposed conditions on how Israel could use its military aid amid the ongoing war with Hamas. Both the Pentagon and the White House have said they trust that Israel will use this aid properly. In November, President Joe Biden said that putting conditions on military aid to Israel was a "worthwhile thought."
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231204/what-are-bunker-buster-bombs-the-us-allegedly-supplied-to-israel-1115372445.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240109/israels-gaza-war-shifts-to-targeted-phase-of-surgical-missions-against-hamas-1116069960.html
israel
washington
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/13/1114327532_227:0:2958:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_bfc277f973da7b9382871932fda040f0.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
gaza genocide, is israel committing genocide, what’s happening with gaza, israeli genocide against palestinians, will israel be charged with genocide, who’s backing israel, un hearing on gaza, current developments in gaza, what’s happening to palestinians, us military aid to israel, us arms supplies to israel, us violating international law, what weapons is israel getting from us
gaza genocide, is israel committing genocide, what’s happening with gaza, israeli genocide against palestinians, will israel be charged with genocide, who’s backing israel, un hearing on gaza, current developments in gaza, what’s happening to palestinians, us military aid to israel, us arms supplies to israel, us violating international law, what weapons is israel getting from us

Washington's Arms Supplies to Israel Violate US Laws - HRW

18:38 GMT 11.01.2024
© AP Photo / Miriam Alster / U.S. President Joe Biden, center left, pauses during a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, center right, in Tel Aviv, Israel, Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2023U.S. President Joe Biden, center left, pauses during a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, center right, in Tel Aviv, Israel, Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2023
U.S. President Joe Biden, center left, pauses during a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, center right, in Tel Aviv, Israel, Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2023 - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.01.2024
© AP Photo / Miriam Alster / U.S. President Joe Biden, center left, pauses during a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, center right, in Tel Aviv, Israel, Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2023
Subscribe
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The Biden administration's transfer of arms to Israel amid the Gaza war violated US domestic laws and policies that require that recipients of weapons must abide by international law, Human Rights Watch (HRW) said in its World Report 2024.
"President Biden strongly criticized the Hamas-led attack on southern Israel on October 7 that resulted in the killing of hundreds of Israeli and other civilians. He committed increased support for Israel’s defense beyond already approved annual military aid," the report stated.
"Such security assistance and arms transfers violated US domestic laws and policies that condition US military aid on ensuring partners are not in violation of international law."
After the October 7 Hamas attack, the Biden administration requested $14.3 billion for further arms to Israel in addition to the $3.8 billion in US military aid Israel receives annually, HRW recalled.
F-16I (Israeli Air Force) with BLU-109 forged steel point tip, and a BLU109 JDAM - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.12.2023
Military
What Are 'Bunker Buster' Bombs the US Allegedly Supplied to Israel
4 December 2023, 14:11 GMT
The US also either transferred or said it was going to transfer small diameter bombs, Joint Direct Attack Munition (JDAM) guidance kits, 155mm artillery shells, and 1 million rounds of ammunition, among other weapons.
However, the US halted small arms shipments out of concern that they could be transferred to settlers responsible for violence against Palestinians in the West Bank, the report added.
Israeli troops operating in the area of al-Bureij in the central Gaza Strip, amid continuing battles between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas. - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.01.2024
World
Israel's Gaza War Shifts to 'Targeted Phase' of 'Surgical Missions' Against Hamas
9 January, 06:34 GMT
Since October 7, the Biden administration has not imposed conditions on how Israel could use its military aid amid the ongoing war with Hamas. Both the Pentagon and the White House have said they trust that Israel will use this aid properly.
In November, President Joe Biden said that putting conditions on military aid to Israel was a "worthwhile thought."
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала