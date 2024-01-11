Washington's Arms Supplies to Israel Violate US Laws - HRW
© AP Photo / Miriam Alster / U.S. President Joe Biden, center left, pauses during a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, center right, in Tel Aviv, Israel, Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2023U.S. President Joe Biden, center left, pauses during a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, center right, in Tel Aviv, Israel, Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2023
© AP Photo / Miriam Alster / U.S. President Joe Biden, center left, pauses during a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, center right, in Tel Aviv, Israel, Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2023
Subscribe
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The Biden administration's transfer of arms to Israel amid the Gaza war violated US domestic laws and policies that require that recipients of weapons must abide by international law, Human Rights Watch (HRW) said in its World Report 2024.
"President Biden strongly criticized the Hamas-led attack on southern Israel on October 7 that resulted in the killing of hundreds of Israeli and other civilians. He committed increased support for Israel’s defense beyond already approved annual military aid," the report stated.
"Such security assistance and arms transfers violated US domestic laws and policies that condition US military aid on ensuring partners are not in violation of international law."
After the October 7 Hamas attack, the Biden administration requested $14.3 billion for further arms to Israel in addition to the $3.8 billion in US military aid Israel receives annually, HRW recalled.
4 December 2023, 14:11 GMT
The US also either transferred or said it was going to transfer small diameter bombs, Joint Direct Attack Munition (JDAM) guidance kits, 155mm artillery shells, and 1 million rounds of ammunition, among other weapons.
However, the US halted small arms shipments out of concern that they could be transferred to settlers responsible for violence against Palestinians in the West Bank, the report added.
Since October 7, the Biden administration has not imposed conditions on how Israel could use its military aid amid the ongoing war with Hamas. Both the Pentagon and the White House have said they trust that Israel will use this aid properly.
In November, President Joe Biden said that putting conditions on military aid to Israel was a "worthwhile thought."