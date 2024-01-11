https://sputnikglobe.com/20240111/washingtons-arms-supplies-to-israel-violate-us-laws---hrw-1116121929.html

Washington's Arms Supplies to Israel Violate US Laws - HRW

The Biden administration's transfer of arms to Israel amid the Gaza war violated US domestic laws and policies that require that recipients of weapons must abide by international law, Human Rights Watch (HRW) said in its World Report 2024.

"President Biden strongly criticized the Hamas-led attack on southern Israel on October 7 that resulted in the killing of hundreds of Israeli and other civilians. He committed increased support for Israel’s defense beyond already approved annual military aid," the report stated. After the October 7 Hamas attack, the Biden administration requested $14.3 billion for further arms to Israel in addition to the $3.8 billion in US military aid Israel receives annually, HRW recalled. The US also either transferred or said it was going to transfer small diameter bombs, Joint Direct Attack Munition (JDAM) guidance kits, 155mm artillery shells, and 1 million rounds of ammunition, among other weapons. However, the US halted small arms shipments out of concern that they could be transferred to settlers responsible for violence against Palestinians in the West Bank, the report added. Since October 7, the Biden administration has not imposed conditions on how Israel could use its military aid amid the ongoing war with Hamas. Both the Pentagon and the White House have said they trust that Israel will use this aid properly. In November, President Joe Biden said that putting conditions on military aid to Israel was a "worthwhile thought."

