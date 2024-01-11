https://sputnikglobe.com/20240111/watch-battlegroup-vostoks-tank-crews-unyielding-defense-on-zaporozhye-front-1116113483.html

Watch Battlegroup Vostok's Tank Crews' Unyielding Defense on Zaporozhye Front

Watch Battlegroup Vostok's Tank Crews' Unyielding Defense on Zaporozhye Front

For over six months, Ukrainian troops have been engaged in a relentless fights against the defense line of Russian forces, with the Kiev regime falling short of achieving its declared objectives.

2024-01-11T13:04+0000

2024-01-11T13:04+0000

2024-01-11T13:04+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

russia

russian armed forces

kiev

tank crew

russian defense ministry

ukrainian crisis

zaporozhye region

military operations

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/0b/1116113967_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_84b4fc9031f326325ce59f9af1b9c1c7.jpg

The tank crews of the Vostok Battlegroup have thwarted all enemy attempts to breach the defense of the Russian Armed Forces in the critical Zaporozhye area.This video, released by Russia's Defense Ministry, showcases a tank crew operating within the special operation zone, navigating through snow-covered fields to reach its deployment area. When receiving the command, the tank crew demonstrates speed and efficiency in maneuvering to its designated position.This visual insight provides a glimpse into the challenges faced by the troops as they operate in harsh winter conditions to ensure the security of the region.The Zaporozhye frontline has become a focal point in the ongoing conflict, and the actions of the Vostok Battlegroup play a crucial role in maintaining the integrity of Russian defense lines.

russia

kiev

zaporozhye region

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Battlegroup Vostok tankers derail all attempts by Ukrainian troops to break through Russian defenses in Zaporozhye Battlegroup Vostok tankers derail all attempts by Ukrainian troops to break through Russian defenses in the Zaporozhye region 2024-01-11T13:04+0000 true PT0M57S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

battlegroup vostok, russian tank crews, zaporozhye, russian tank ukraine soldiers, russian tanks zaporizhzhia, russia ukraine conflict, russian tank crew