Sputnik, New Era University of Philippines Sign Memorandum of Understanding

Sputnik News Agency and Radio and the University of New Era (Philippines) have signed a memorandum of understanding. Sputnik is partnering with one of the largest universities in the Philippines, which awards degrees in communications and international relations.

The memorandum was signed by Vasily Pushkov, Sputnik's International Cooperation Director, and Dr. Alberto R. Domingo, Jr., President of the New Era University (NEU).“The signing of a MOU with Sputnik is a monumental move towards internationalization of NEU's academic endeavors, especially along the College of Communication's aspiration to attain new level for the programs in Broadcasting and Journalism”, noted Dr. Alberto R. Domingo, Jr.New Era University is a private, non-profit educational institution run by the catholic church of the Philippines, located in Quezon City. The University offers a varied range of educational programs which also welcome international students. In 2021, the University officially launched its Russian Studies Center, which aims to develop partnerships with Russian educational institutions.SputnikPro is a project by Sputnik News Agency and Radio for journalists, students, press service employees and media managers. Its main goal is to promote exchange of expertise and develop professional ties between colleagues worldwide. The project's modules are hosted by Sputnik media managers and other prominent Russian experts. The sessions focus on various aspects of journalism, including production of multimedia content, social media management, building website traffic, and much more. Since March 2018, more than 10,000 people from over 80 countries have taken part in SputnikPro workshops.

