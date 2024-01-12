https://sputnikglobe.com/20240112/watch-russian-paratroopers-decimate-ukrainian-infantry-near-donetsk-1116131007.html

Watch Russian Paratroopers Decimate Ukrainian Infantry Near Donetsk

Modern drone warfare is on full display as Russian UAV crews hit Ukrainian positions using targeted airstrikes in the special op.

The Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD) has released footage showing Russian drone crews belonging to an Airborne Troop formation hammer Ukrainian positions using high-precision airstrikes.During the battle in the Soledar-Artemovsk (Bakhmut) direction in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), Russian military units identified and wiped out enemy positions. In the course of the combat mission, a Russian drone operator dropped multiple munitions on a group of Ukrainian infantry troops.Four Ukrainian soldiers were killed by the accurate hit. As a result of the assault operation, Russian paratroopers managed to seize former Ukrainian positions without suffering any losses.

