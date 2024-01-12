International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240112/watch-russian-paratroopers-decimate-ukrainian-infantry-near-donetsk-1116131007.html
Watch Russian Paratroopers Decimate Ukrainian Infantry Near Donetsk
Watch Russian Paratroopers Decimate Ukrainian Infantry Near Donetsk
Modern drone warfare is on full display as Russian UAV crews hit Ukrainian positions using targeted airstrikes in the special op.
2024-01-12T14:31+0000
2024-01-12T14:31+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
russia
ukraine
donetsk
russian ministry of defense
ministry of defense (mod)
donetsk people's republic
dpr
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/0c/1116129440_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_8b06aa0e60c38c805b16a31abfe787c5.jpg
The Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD) has released footage showing Russian drone crews belonging to an Airborne Troop formation hammer Ukrainian positions using high-precision airstrikes.During the battle in the Soledar-Artemovsk (Bakhmut) direction in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), Russian military units identified and wiped out enemy positions. In the course of the combat mission, a Russian drone operator dropped multiple munitions on a group of Ukrainian infantry troops.Four Ukrainian soldiers were killed by the accurate hit. As a result of the assault operation, Russian paratroopers managed to seize former Ukrainian positions without suffering any losses.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231226/why-russian-liberation-of-maryinka-is-so-significant-1115824423.html
russia
ukraine
donetsk
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
Russian UAV crews eliminate Ukrainian infantry group close to Soledar
During the fighting in Soledar-Artemovsk (Bakhmut) direction, units of Tula Guards Airborne Troops Formation are actively using UAVs with grenade drops to eliminate enemy manpower.
2024-01-12T14:31+0000
true
PT0M34S
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/0c/1116129440_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_af1c0c98295419355bb9004831ee8479.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia’s special military op in ukraine, special military operation, special military operational zone, special op zone, russian troops in special op zone, ukraine casualties in conflict, total ukrainian losses, how many people did ukraine loose, how many people did kiev loose, new russian weapons in ukraine, advanced russian weapons, russian defense ministry statements, latest russian military statements, what did shoigu say about ukraine, donetsk people’s republic
russia’s special military op in ukraine, special military operation, special military operational zone, special op zone, russian troops in special op zone, ukraine casualties in conflict, total ukrainian losses, how many people did ukraine loose, how many people did kiev loose, new russian weapons in ukraine, advanced russian weapons, russian defense ministry statements, latest russian military statements, what did shoigu say about ukraine, donetsk people’s republic

Watch Russian Paratroopers Decimate Ukrainian Infantry Near Donetsk

14:31 GMT 12.01.2024
© Sputnik
Subscribe
Modern drone warfare is on full display as Russian UAV crews hit Ukrainian positions using targeted airstrikes in the special op.
The Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD) has released footage showing Russian drone crews belonging to an Airborne Troop formation hammer Ukrainian positions using high-precision airstrikes.
During the battle in the Soledar-Artemovsk (Bakhmut) direction in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), Russian military units identified and wiped out enemy positions. In the course of the combat mission, a Russian drone operator dropped multiple munitions on a group of Ukrainian infantry troops.
A Russian serviceman prepares a 2S5 Giatsint-S self-propelled howitzer before firing towards Ukrainian positions in the course of Russia's military operation in Ukraine, in Donetsk People's Republic, Russia. - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.12.2023
Analysis
Why Russian Liberation of Maryinka is So Significant
26 December 2023, 18:57 GMT
Four Ukrainian soldiers were killed by the accurate hit. As a result of the assault operation, Russian paratroopers managed to seize former Ukrainian positions without suffering any losses.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала