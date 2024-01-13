International
Germany to Send Frigate to Red Sea Amid Increased Houthi Attacks - Reports
Germany will send its frigate Hessen to the Red Sea on February 1 and use its military force to intercept missiles and drones of Yemen's rebel Ansar Allah movement, also known as the Houthis, as part of the upcoming EU naval operation in the region, German newspaper Welt am Sonntag reported on Saturday.
Germany's frigate Hessen is equipped with anti-aircraft missiles, a radar reconnaissance system capable of tracking 1,000 targets simultaneously, and attack helicopters, the report said. Until recently, the frigate was involved in NATO exercises in the North Sea and the Arctic for six months, the newspaper reported. Berlin's decision to send the frigate will contribute to the EU's upcoming naval operation in the Red Sea, Welt am Sonntag reported, adding that the bloc was expected to announce its official decision on the establishment of the mission at a meeting of the EU foreign ministers on February 19. The operation itself is scheduled to be launched at the end of February, the report said. On Monday, lead spokesman for EU foreign affairs Peter Stano said that top EU diplomat Josep Borrell was planning to launch consultations with the bloc's member states regarding the potential creation of a specific EU mission to the Red Sea amid a surge in attacks by Yemen's Houthi rebels on cargo ships. In November 2023, the Houthis announced their intention to attack any ships associated with Israel, urging other countries to recall their crews from the vessels. The Houthis vowed to continue their attacks until Israel ended its military actions in the Gaza Strip. On December 19, US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin announced the establishment of a multinational operation to secure the Red Sea, saying that the United Kingdom, Bahrain, Canada, France, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway, the Seychelles, and Spain would take part in the mission. The Houthis vowed to attack any ships that join the US-led maritime coalition.
germany, yemen, red sea, red sea crisis, houthis, palestine-israeli conflict, gaza war

17:28 GMT 13.01.2024
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Germany will send its frigate Hessen to the Red Sea on February 1 and use its military force to intercept missiles and drones of Yemen's rebel Ansar Allah movement, also known as the Houthis, as part of the upcoming EU naval operation in the region, German newspaper Welt am Sonntag reported on Saturday.
Germany's frigate Hessen is equipped with anti-aircraft missiles, a radar reconnaissance system capable of tracking 1,000 targets simultaneously, and attack helicopters, the report said. Until recently, the frigate was involved in NATO exercises in the North Sea and the Arctic for six months, the newspaper reported.
Berlin's decision to send the frigate will contribute to the EU's upcoming naval operation in the Red Sea, Welt am Sonntag reported, adding that the bloc was expected to announce its official decision on the establishment of the mission at a meeting of the EU foreign ministers on February 19. The operation itself is scheduled to be launched at the end of February, the report said.
On Monday, lead spokesman for EU foreign affairs Peter Stano said that top EU diplomat Josep Borrell was planning to launch consultations with the bloc's member states regarding the potential creation of a specific EU mission to the Red Sea amid a surge in attacks by Yemen's Houthi rebels on cargo ships.
In November 2023, the Houthis announced their intention to attack any ships associated with Israel, urging other countries to recall their crews from the vessels. The Houthis vowed to continue their attacks until Israel ended its military actions in the Gaza Strip.
On December 19, US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin announced the establishment of a multinational operation to secure the Red Sea, saying that the United Kingdom, Bahrain, Canada, France, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway, the Seychelles, and Spain would take part in the mission. The Houthis vowed to attack any ships that join the US-led maritime coalition.
