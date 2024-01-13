https://sputnikglobe.com/20240113/judge-berates-lawyers-for-inadvertently-disclosing-epstein-victims-names-1116141669.html

Judge Berates Lawyers for ‘Inadvertently' Disclosing Epstein Victims' Names

The US District Court for the Southern District of New York earlier unsealed scores of documents connected to Jeffrey Epstein, identifying multiple individuals, some of which include notable public figures.

Lawyers failed to properly redact some of the files tied to the Jeffrey Epstein case, harming the late convicted pedophile’s victims, District Judge Loretta Preska has admitted."Counsel is thus reminded of the human cost of inadvertently disclosing the names and identifying information of Does, who should have remained under seal," Preska pointed out.In early January, Preska ordered the release of nearly 200 names tied to the Epstein case, although two people requested their identification remain sealed for the time being, due to the possibility of physical harm. The names include accusers and witnesses in the case.The filings include excerpts of depositions with former British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell and Virgina Giuffre, who previously accused Maxwell of facilitating her sexual abuse after being introduced to Epstein. Maxwell was sentenced in 2022 to 20 years in prison on a variety of charges, including sex trafficking for her involvement with Epstein's criminal doing.His death sparked controversies and wild conspiracy theories that alleged he was silenced in order to protect his more powerful associates.

