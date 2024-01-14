https://sputnikglobe.com/20240114/uk-didnt-need-to-participate-in-strikes-on-houthis-and-only-followed-us-orders-1116153145.html

UK 'Didn’t Need’ to Participate in Strikes on Houthis and Only Followed US Orders

UK 'Didn’t Need’ to Participate in Strikes on Houthis and Only Followed US Orders

The recent air strikes against the Houthis conducted by Britain and the US are fraught with the Hamas-Israel conflict being extended in “the wider region”, experts told Sputnik.

2024-01-14T10:06+0000

2024-01-14T10:06+0000

2024-01-14T10:16+0000

us

united kingdom (uk)

air strikes

houthis

targets

yemen

red sea crisis

analysis

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/0e/1116155539_87:0:1264:662_1920x0_80_0_0_a43a059bc264b0fed5904fd6843ba6c6.png

There was no need for Britain to partake in the attacks on Yemen, former UK MP Matthew Gordon-Banks told Sputnik, explaining that London participated on the orders of the US.Four Royal Air Force Typhoon jets used GPS/laser-­guided Paveway IV bombs against two Houthi facilities during the strikes, Britain’s Ministry of Defense earlier said. UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak described the raids as "limited, necessary and proportionate action in self-defense."Gordon-Banks meanwhile recalled that Italy, France and Spain refused to take part in the strikes "even in written support," with Paris stating that it "would weaken its ability to be seen as an honest broker for de-escalation of the [Palestine-Israel] conflict in Gaza which is the principle reason for the Houthis’ actions."The former Tory MP said that he is concerned about “any moves to create an extension to the conflict in Gaza-Israel in the wider region, now that escalation has already occurred in Yemen”.He was echoed by former Egyptian Ambassador to Russia Ezzat Saad who drew parallels between the current events and the US military intervention of Iraq in 2003. At the time, Saad recalled in an interview with Sputnik: "It was only the UK that participated with the United States.""It is more or less the same story if we look into what is happening in the Red Sea," the director of the Egyptian Council for Foreign Affairs said, specifically referring to reluctance by most of the US’ European allies to take part in this week’s bombing.According to the diplomat, the above-mentioned countries refused to partake in the strikes on the Houthis because they knew that the United States was "cowardly enough not to address the root causes of such security repercussions" from the attacks.In this regard, Saad pointed to Washington’s unsuccessful attempts "to contain" the Palestinian-Israeli conflict and "keep it within Palestinian-occupied territories.""Unfortunately, they [the US] are doing exactly the opposite. They are not able to convince their Israeli friends or allies to stop the [Gaza] war, even on a provisional basis, or, to be fair enough, to start any kind of peaceful process to bring this to an end," he concluded.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240114/us-uk-strikes-reduce-houthis-offensive-capabilities-only-by-30---report-1116149937.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240113/us-not-ready-for-war-of-attrition-in-the-red-sea--analyst-1116143854.html

united kingdom (uk)

yemen

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Oleg Burunov https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

Oleg Burunov https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Oleg Burunov https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

palestine-israel conflict, us and uk strikes on houthoi targets, escalation of palestine-israel conflict, red sea crisis, us-usk strikes on yemen, us-uk strikes on houthis, red sea