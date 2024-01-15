International
Houthis Confirm Missile Strike at US-owned Ship in Gulf of Aden - Spokesman
Houthis Confirm Missile Strike at US-owned Ship in Gulf of Aden - Spokesman
The Houthis in Yemen on Monday confirmed that its missile hit a US-owned ship in the Gulf of Aden, the movement’s military spokesman Yahya Saria said.
2024-01-15T19:30+0000
2024-01-15T19:31+0000
Earlier in the day, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) said that the US-owned and operated container ship has been hit by a missile fired from the Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen. Saria added that the movement now considers all American and British ships which are participating in a "military aggression" against Yemen as legitimate "enemy targets."
Houthis Confirm Missile Strike at US-owned Ship in Gulf of Aden - Spokesman

19:30 GMT 15.01.2024 (Updated: 19:31 GMT 15.01.2024)
Armed Houthi fighters attend the funeral procession of Houthi rebel fighters who were killed in recent fighting with forces of Yemen's internationally recognized government, in Sanaa, Yemen
Armed Houthi fighters attend the funeral procession of Houthi rebel fighters who were killed in recent fighting with forces of Yemen's internationally recognized government, in Sanaa, Yemen - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.01.2024
DOHA (Sputnik) - The Houthis in Yemen on Monday confirmed that its missile hit a US-owned ship in the Gulf of Aden, the movement’s military spokesman Yahya Saria said.
Earlier in the day, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) said that the US-owned and operated container ship has been hit by a missile fired from the Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen.
"The Yemeni navy conducted an operation against a US ship in the Gulf of Aden. During the operation, several anti-ship missiles were used, which directly hit the target," the spokesman said on air of the Houthi-controlled Al-Masirah broadcaster.
Saria added that the movement now considers all American and British ships which are participating in a "military aggression" against Yemen as legitimate "enemy targets."
