Houthis Confirm Missile Strike at US-owned Ship in Gulf of Aden - Spokesman

The Houthis in Yemen on Monday confirmed that its missile hit a US-owned ship in the Gulf of Aden, the movement’s military spokesman Yahya Saria said.

Earlier in the day, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) said that the US-owned and operated container ship has been hit by a missile fired from the Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen. Saria added that the movement now considers all American and British ships which are participating in a "military aggression" against Yemen as legitimate "enemy targets."

