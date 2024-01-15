Houthis Confirm Missile Strike at US-owned Ship in Gulf of Aden - Spokesman
19:30 GMT 15.01.2024 (Updated: 19:31 GMT 15.01.2024)
© AP Photo / Hani MohammedArmed Houthi fighters attend the funeral procession of Houthi rebel fighters who were killed in recent fighting with forces of Yemen's internationally recognized government, in Sanaa, Yemen
© AP Photo / Hani Mohammed
Subscribe
DOHA (Sputnik) - The Houthis in Yemen on Monday confirmed that its missile hit a US-owned ship in the Gulf of Aden, the movement’s military spokesman Yahya Saria said.
Earlier in the day, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) said that the US-owned and operated container ship has been hit by a missile fired from the Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen.
"The Yemeni navy conducted an operation against a US ship in the Gulf of Aden. During the operation, several anti-ship missiles were used, which directly hit the target," the spokesman said on air of the Houthi-controlled Al-Masirah broadcaster.
Saria added that the movement now considers all American and British ships which are participating in a "military aggression" against Yemen as legitimate "enemy targets."