International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240115/houthis-fire-cruise-missile-at-us-navy-destroyer-in-red-sea-1116167083.html
Houthis Fire Cruise Missile at US Navy Destroyer in Red Sea
Houthis Fire Cruise Missile at US Navy Destroyer in Red Sea
The US Navy destroyer Laboon was attacked by a cruise missile fired from a Houthi militant area of Yemen, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) said.
2024-01-15T05:42+0000
2024-01-15T05:42+0000
world
us
houthis
red sea crisis
destroyer
yemen
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/06/0b/1083128688_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_a83faa2fb7f9c088128ddeee524d6558.jpg
The US Navy destroyer Laboon was attacked by a cruise missile fired from a Houthi militant area of Yemen, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) said."On January 14 at approximately 4:45 p.m. (Sanaa time), an anti-ship cruise missile was fired from Iranian-backed Houthi militant areas of Yemen toward USS Laboon (DDG 58), which was operating in the Southern Red Sea. The missile was shot down in vicinity of the coast of Hudaydah by US fighter aircraft. There were no injuries or damage reported", CENTCOM said in a statement on X (formerly Twitter).In the early hours of Friday, the US and UK military carried out 23 airstrikes on targets in four provinces in different parts of Yemen, including the capital of Sanaa and the cities of Al Hudaydah, Taizz and Sadah, local government sources told Sputnik. Later in the day, the US Air Forces Central said that US strikes against the Houthis in Yemen had hit more than 60 targets in 16 different locations. Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saria later said that the US and the UK had carried out 73 strikes on Houthi targets in Yemen, killing five fighters and injuring six others. A member of Houthis' high political council, Mohammed Ali al-Houthi, described the Western attacks as "barbaric terrorism" and "deliberate and unjustified aggression."In December, US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin announced the creation of a multinational operation to secure the Red Sea, saying the United Kingdom, Bahrain, Canada, France, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway, the Seychelles, and Spain would participate in the mission. The Houthis vowed to attack any ships joining the US-led naval coalition.In November, the Houthis announced their intention to attack any ships affiliated with Israel and called on other countries to recall their crews from the vessels. The Houthis vowed to continue their attacks until Israel ended its military campaign in Gaza it had launched in retalitaion to Hamas' attacks on its territory back in October, 2023.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240114/us-conducts-no-strikes-on-houthi-positions-in-yemen-on-sunday---defense-official-1116165653.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231223/operation-prosperity-guardian-in-the-red-sea-waves-of-unity-or-tides-of-confusion-1115769378.html
yemen
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/06/0b/1083128688_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_fe23071facb13f16fe58dda98dc34dba.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us navy destroyer laboon, us central command, cruise missile
us navy destroyer laboon, us central command, cruise missile

Houthis Fire Cruise Missile at US Navy Destroyer in Red Sea

05:42 GMT 15.01.2024
© AFP 2023 / MC2 JEFFREY M. RICHARDSONIn this April 29, 2015 US Navy handout photo, the guided-missile destroyer USS Laboon (DDG 58) arrives in Souda Bay, Greece on April 29, 2015 for a scheduled port visit.
In this April 29, 2015 US Navy handout photo, the guided-missile destroyer USS Laboon (DDG 58) arrives in Souda Bay, Greece on April 29, 2015 for a scheduled port visit. - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.01.2024
© AFP 2023 / MC2 JEFFREY M. RICHARDSON
Subscribe
In December, US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin announced the establishment of a multinational operation to secure the Red Sea, saying that the United Kingdom, Bahrain, Canada, France, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway, the Seychelles, and Spain would take part in the mission.
The US Navy destroyer Laboon was attacked by a cruise missile fired from a Houthi militant area of Yemen, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) said.
"On January 14 at approximately 4:45 p.m. (Sanaa time), an anti-ship cruise missile was fired from Iranian-backed Houthi militant areas of Yemen toward USS Laboon (DDG 58), which was operating in the Southern Red Sea. The missile was shot down in vicinity of the coast of Hudaydah by US fighter aircraft. There were no injuries or damage reported", CENTCOM said in a statement on X (formerly Twitter).
Houthi Drone parade - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.01.2024
World
US Conducts No Strikes on Houthi Positions in Yemen on Sunday - Defense Official
Yesterday, 21:17 GMT
In the early hours of Friday, the US and UK military carried out 23 airstrikes on targets in four provinces in different parts of Yemen, including the capital of Sanaa and the cities of Al Hudaydah, Taizz and Sadah, local government sources told Sputnik. Later in the day, the US Air Forces Central said that US strikes against the Houthis in Yemen had hit more than 60 targets in 16 different locations.
Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saria later said that the US and the UK had carried out 73 strikes on Houthi targets in Yemen, killing five fighters and injuring six others. A member of Houthis' high political council, Mohammed Ali al-Houthi, described the Western attacks as "barbaric terrorism" and "deliberate and unjustified aggression."
In December, US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin announced the creation of a multinational operation to secure the Red Sea, saying the United Kingdom, Bahrain, Canada, France, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway, the Seychelles, and Spain would participate in the mission. The Houthis vowed to attack any ships joining the US-led naval coalition.
This photo released by the Houthi Media Center shows a Houthi forces helicopter approaching the cargo ship Galaxy Leader on Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023. - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.12.2023
World
Operation Prosperity Guardian in the Red Sea: Waves of Unity or Tides of Confusion?
23 December 2023, 14:24 GMT
In November, the Houthis announced their intention to attack any ships affiliated with Israel and called on other countries to recall their crews from the vessels. The Houthis vowed to continue their attacks until Israel ended its military campaign in Gaza it had launched in retalitaion to Hamas' attacks on its territory back in October, 2023.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала