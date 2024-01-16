International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240116/american-losers-cant-pass-through-bab-el-mandeb-strait-yemens-houthis-say-1116201118.html
American ‘Losers’ Can’t Pass Through Bab el-Mandeb Strait, Yemen’s Houthis Say
American ‘Losers’ Can’t Pass Through Bab el-Mandeb Strait, Yemen’s Houthis Say
The Yemeni militia struck a US-owned ship in the Gulf of Aden on Monday, a day after firing an anti-ship missile at a US destroyer in the Red Sea. The attacks followed Friday and Saturday’s US-UK strikes against Houthi targets as part of the Washington-led response to the militia’s campaign of hijackings and attacks against Israeli-linked ships.
2024-01-16T13:51+0000
2024-01-16T13:57+0000
world
red sea
yemen
united kingdom (uk)
houthis
houthi
us central command (centcom)
uss laboon
red sea crisis
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0b/05/1114748765_0:30:960:570_1920x0_80_0_0_75cecb159f02e417188cee281439231c.jpg
US and British forces are no longer allowed to pass through the strategic Bab el-Mandeb Strait chokepoint linking the Gulf of Aden to the Red Sea, Yemen’s Houthis have announced.“The US and UK forces can no longer pass through the Bab el-Mandeb Strait,” Houthi Political Bureau member Mohammed al-Bukhaiti said, his comments picked up by Iranian media on Tuesday.“The Axis of Resistance has regained control over the region. The Americans will regret their acts of aggression against Yemen and they will be a loser,” Bukhaiti added, referencing the January 12-13 US-UK cruise missile and air strikes inside Yemen, which involved over 100 munitions “of various types” fired against over 60 targets, killing at least six militiamen.Bukhaiti assured that the Houthis retain the capability to confront Washington and to stop American and Israeli ships from passing through the Red Sea, and warned that the militia is growing its missile capabilities and will ‘bring new surprises soon’. He did not elaborate.The Houthis have already shown that the US attacks have not left them powerless, targeting a US-owned container ship, the Gibraltar Eagle, with a ballistic missile off the Yemeni coast in the Gulf of Aden on Monday, and attempting a precision strike against the USS Laboon missile destroyer a day earlier. CENTCOM – the US combatant command responsible for American military operations in the Middle East, confirmed Monday that the Gibraltar Eagle had been struck, but indicated that the vessel “reported no injuries or significant damage and is continuing its journey.”The Houthis have listed all US and British warships taking part in the campaign against them as “hostile targets.” The militia launched a campaign of hijackings, missile and drone attacks against Israeli-owned or linked ships in the Red Sea in November, in solidarity with Gazans amid the ongoing Israeli military campaign in the Palestinian enclave.The Houthi campaign has led to a 300%+ jump in international shipping costs and driven up insurance prices as insurers have introduced a 1% “war insurance” premium, with major shipping companies forced to take the long way around Africa on routes from Asia to Europe. The Red Sea crisis has reportedly contributed to a 1.3 percent drop in world trade last month.Washington assembled a new ‘coalition of the willing’ for its anti-Houthi campaign in December, with the UK, Denmark and Greece committing warships, but other US allies, including the Netherlands, Norway, Australia and Canada sending only handfuls of ship-less seamen, and major NATO naval powers France, Italy and Spain pulling out completely.United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres warned on Monday that tensions in the Red Sea and the region generally have now reached “sky-high” levels and “may soon be impossible to contain.”
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240116/maritime-safety-in-red-sea-cannot-be-ensured-without-ending-fighting-in-gaza---qatar-1116197340.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240116/us-uk-launch-strikes-on-al-bayda-province-in-central-yemen---source-1116201578.html
red sea
yemen
united kingdom (uk)
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Ilya Tsukanov
Ilya Tsukanov
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0b/05/1114748765_80:0:880:600_1920x0_80_0_0_19a3dc49f9bc4585b1cba0b0864979ec.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
why did houthis close red sea, why did us and uk attack yemen
why did houthis close red sea, why did us and uk attack yemen

American ‘Losers’ Can’t Pass Through Bab el-Mandeb Strait, Yemen’s Houthis Say

13:51 GMT 16.01.2024 (Updated: 13:57 GMT 16.01.2024)
© Photo : X / IDFScreengrab of video released by the IDF showing the assumed destruction of a Houthi ballistic missile.
Screengrab of video released by the IDF showing the assumed destruction of a Houthi ballistic missile. - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.01.2024
© Photo : X / IDF
Subscribe
Ilya Tsukanov
All materialsWrite to the author
The Yemeni militia struck a US-owned ship in the Gulf of Aden on Monday, a day after firing an anti-ship missile at a US destroyer in the Red Sea. The attacks followed Friday and Saturday’s US-UK strikes against Houthi targets as part of the Washington-led response to the militia’s campaign of hijackings and attacks against Israeli-linked ships.
US and British forces are no longer allowed to pass through the strategic Bab el-Mandeb Strait chokepoint linking the Gulf of Aden to the Red Sea, Yemen’s Houthis have announced.
“The US and UK forces can no longer pass through the Bab el-Mandeb Strait,” Houthi Political Bureau member Mohammed al-Bukhaiti said, his comments picked up by Iranian media on Tuesday.
“The Axis of Resistance has regained control over the region. The Americans will regret their acts of aggression against Yemen and they will be a loser,” Bukhaiti added, referencing the January 12-13 US-UK cruise missile and air strikes inside Yemen, which involved over 100 munitions “of various types” fired against over 60 targets, killing at least six militiamen.
Bukhaiti assured that the Houthis retain the capability to confront Washington and to stop American and Israeli ships from passing through the Red Sea, and warned that the militia is growing its missile capabilities and will ‘bring new surprises soon’. He did not elaborate.
The Houthis have already shown that the US attacks have not left them powerless, targeting a US-owned container ship, the Gibraltar Eagle, with a ballistic missile off the Yemeni coast in the Gulf of Aden on Monday, and attempting a precision strike against the USS Laboon missile destroyer a day earlier. CENTCOM – the US combatant command responsible for American military operations in the Middle East, confirmed Monday that the Gibraltar Eagle had been struck, but indicated that the vessel “reported no injuries or significant damage and is continuing its journey.”
The Houthis have listed all US and British warships taking part in the campaign against them as “hostile targets.” The militia launched a campaign of hijackings, missile and drone attacks against Israeli-owned or linked ships in the Red Sea in November, in solidarity with Gazans amid the ongoing Israeli military campaign in the Palestinian enclave.
This picture taken on March 28, 2021 shows tanker and freight ships near the entrance of the Suez Canal, by Egypt's Red Sea port city of Suez. - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.01.2024
World
Maritime Safety in Red Sea Cannot Be Ensured Without Ending Fighting in Gaza - Qatar
10:58 GMT
The Houthi campaign has led to a 300%+ jump in international shipping costs and driven up insurance prices as insurers have introduced a 1% “war insurance” premium, with major shipping companies forced to take the long way around Africa on routes from Asia to Europe. The Red Sea crisis has reportedly contributed to a 1.3 percent drop in world trade last month.
Washington assembled a new ‘coalition of the willing’ for its anti-Houthi campaign in December, with the UK, Denmark and Greece committing warships, but other US allies, including the Netherlands, Norway, Australia and Canada sending only handfuls of ship-less seamen, and major NATO naval powers France, Italy and Spain pulling out completely.
United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres warned on Monday that tensions in the Red Sea and the region generally have now reached “sky-high” levels and “may soon be impossible to contain.”
In this handout photo from the U.S. Marine Corps, the USS Portland lowers a floating target into the water that it will later fire on with a laser weapon system, in the Gulf of Aden, Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021. The U.S. Navy announced Wednesday it tested a laser weapon and destroyed a floating target in the Mideast, a system that could be used to counter bomb-laden drone boats deployed by Yemen's Houthi rebels in the Red Sea. (Staff Sgt. Donald Holbert/U.S. Marine Corps via AP) - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.01.2024
World
US, UK Launch Strikes on Al Bayda Province in Central Yemen - Source
13:32 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала