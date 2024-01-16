https://sputnikglobe.com/20240116/israel-allows-entrance-of-aid-to-most-affected-areas-of-gaza---qatari-foreign-ministry-1116208300.html

Israel Allows Entrance of Aid to Most Affected Areas of Gaza - Qatari Foreign Ministry

Israel Allows Entrance of Aid to Most Affected Areas of Gaza - Qatari Foreign Ministry

Israel has decided to allow entrance of medicines and humanitarian aid to the most war-torn areas of the Gaza Strip in exchange for delivery of medicines to the Israeli hostages held by Hamas, the Qatari Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.

“Dr. Majed bin Mohammed Al-Ansari, Official Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, announced the success of a Qatari mediation in cooperation with the friendly Republic of France, in reaching an agreement, between Israel and (Hamas), where medicine along with other humanitarian aide is to be delivered to civilians in Gaza Strip, in the most affected and vulnerable areas, in exchange for delivering medication needed for Israeli captives in Gaza,” the ministry wrote on X (formerly Twitter).On October 7, 2023, Hamas launched a large-scale rocket attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip while its fighters breached the border, attacking both civilian neighborhoods and military bases. As a result, over 1,200 people in Israel were killed and some 240 others abducted. Israel launched retaliatory strikes, ordered a complete blockade of Gaza and launched a ground incursion into the Palestinian enclave with the declared goal of eliminating Hamas fighters and rescuing the hostages. Over 24,200 people have been killed so far in Gaza as a result of Israeli strikes, local authorities said.On November 24, Qatar mediated a deal between Israel and Hamas on a temporary truce and the exchange of some of the prisoners and hostages, as well as the delivery of humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip. The ceasefire was extended several times and expired on December 1. Over 100 hostages are still believed to be held by Hamas in Gaza.

