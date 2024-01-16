International
Ukraine Bungled Counteroffensive, Faces Loss of Statehood If Things Continue in This Vein - Putin
US House Cancels Votes Over Snow as Shutdown Deadline Looms
The US House canceled votes on Tuesday due to snow in Washington, despite a partial government shutdown looming in three days.
"Members are advised that due to inclement weather conditions, votes are no longer expected in the House today. First votes this week are now expected at approximately 1:30 p.m. tomorrow, January 17th, on the rule," House Majority Whip Tom Emmer said in a statement. The decision was made amid ongoing discussions about federal government funding. A partial government shutdown may occur on January 19 if the parties do not reach an agreement. The snowfall has forced the closure of other federal offices too. Up to 3 inches of snow have fallen in the capital area on Monday and early Tuesday, another snowfall is expected overnight, according to media reports.
US House Cancels Votes Over Snow as Shutdown Deadline Looms

© AP Photo / J. Scott ApplewhiteThe Washington skyline is seen as Congress and the White House grapple with a stopgap bill to avert a government shutdown.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – The US House canceled votes on Tuesday due to snow in Washington, despite a partial government shutdown looming in three days.
"Members are advised that due to inclement weather conditions, votes are no longer expected in the House today. First votes this week are now expected at approximately 1:30 p.m. tomorrow, January 17th, on the rule," House Majority Whip Tom Emmer said in a statement.
The decision was made amid ongoing discussions about federal government funding. A partial government shutdown may occur on January 19 if the parties do not reach an agreement.
The snowfall has forced the closure of other federal offices too.
"Federal Offices in the Washington, DC area are Closed. Maximum Telework is in effect," the Office of Personnel Management said in a statement.
Up to 3 inches of snow have fallen in the capital area on Monday and early Tuesday, another snowfall is expected overnight, according to media reports.
