US House Cancels Votes Over Snow as Shutdown Deadline Looms

The US House canceled votes on Tuesday due to snow in Washington, despite a partial government shutdown looming in three days.

"Members are advised that due to inclement weather conditions, votes are no longer expected in the House today. First votes this week are now expected at approximately 1:30 p.m. tomorrow, January 17th, on the rule," House Majority Whip Tom Emmer said in a statement. The decision was made amid ongoing discussions about federal government funding. A partial government shutdown may occur on January 19 if the parties do not reach an agreement. The snowfall has forced the closure of other federal offices too. Up to 3 inches of snow have fallen in the capital area on Monday and early Tuesday, another snowfall is expected overnight, according to media reports.

