https://sputnikglobe.com/20240117/china-refused-to-meet-with-ukrainian-officials-in-davos-despite-kievs-request---reports-1116231640.html
China Refused to Meet With Ukrainian Officials in Davos Despite Kiev’s Request - Reports
China Refused to Meet With Ukrainian Officials in Davos Despite Kiev’s Request - Reports
Beijing has rejected Kiev's request to hold a meeting between the Ukrainian and Chinese delegations on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Politico reported on Wednesday, citing unnamed US officials.
2024-01-17T16:09+0000
2024-01-17T16:09+0000
2024-01-17T16:09+0000
world
davos
kiev
china
world economic forum
world economic forum (wef)
volodymyr zelensky
russia
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/11/1116230807_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_a210482597bd151776c05c5e6d3f379b.jpg
The Ukrainian delegation, including President Volodymyr Zelensky, left Davos without meeting with the Chinese delegation led by Premier Li Qiang, although Kiev clearly expressed its intent to hold such a meeting, the report said. According to a US official cited in the report, Kiev requested a meeting with the Chinese delegation in Davos but was refused. However, the report also cites an unnamed Ukrainian official who refutes this account by saying that Zelensky’s team never asked for a meeting with their Chinese counterparts. Another US official claimed that Russia asked China to cease diplomatic encounters with Ukraine and that was the main reason that a meeting was not held in Davos.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240116/ukraine-meeting-in-davos-is-failure-for-kiev-west---russian-foreign-ministry-1116209970.html
davos
kiev
china
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/11/1116230807_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_bed0f9dc929df01dbccbae2339c9b481.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
what’s been discussed in davos, recent world economic forum in davos, what does world economic forum do, what is world economic forum, who attends world economic forum, what countries attend world economic forum, where is davos, why is world economic forum in davos
what’s been discussed in davos, recent world economic forum in davos, what does world economic forum do, what is world economic forum, who attends world economic forum, what countries attend world economic forum, where is davos, why is world economic forum in davos
China Refused to Meet With Ukrainian Officials in Davos Despite Kiev’s Request - Reports
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Beijing has rejected Kiev's request to hold a meeting between the Ukrainian and Chinese delegations on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Politico reported on Wednesday, citing unnamed US officials.