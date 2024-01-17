International
China Refused to Meet With Ukrainian Officials in Davos Despite Kiev's Request - Reports
China Refused to Meet With Ukrainian Officials in Davos Despite Kiev’s Request - Reports
Beijing has rejected Kiev's request to hold a meeting between the Ukrainian and Chinese delegations on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Politico reported on Wednesday, citing unnamed US officials.
The Ukrainian delegation, including President Volodymyr Zelensky, left Davos without meeting with the Chinese delegation led by Premier Li Qiang, although Kiev clearly expressed its intent to hold such a meeting, the report said. According to a US official cited in the report, Kiev requested a meeting with the Chinese delegation in Davos but was refused. However, the report also cites an unnamed Ukrainian official who refutes this account by saying that Zelensky’s team never asked for a meeting with their Chinese counterparts. Another US official claimed that Russia asked China to cease diplomatic encounters with Ukraine and that was the main reason that a meeting was not held in Davos.
China Refused to Meet With Ukrainian Officials in Davos Despite Kiev’s Request - Reports

16:09 GMT 17.01.2024
Beijing has rejected Kiev's request to hold a meeting between the Ukrainian and Chinese delegations on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Politico reported on Wednesday, citing unnamed US officials.
The Ukrainian delegation, including President Volodymyr Zelensky, left Davos without meeting with the Chinese delegation led by Premier Li Qiang, although Kiev clearly expressed its intent to hold such a meeting, the report said.
According to a US official cited in the report, Kiev requested a meeting with the Chinese delegation in Davos but was refused.
However, the report also cites an unnamed Ukrainian official who refutes this account by saying that Zelensky’s team never asked for a meeting with their Chinese counterparts.
Another US official claimed that Russia asked China to cease diplomatic encounters with Ukraine and that was the main reason that a meeting was not held in Davos.

The World Economic Forum gathering is taking place from January 15-19 and includes about 2,800 participants from some 120 countries.

