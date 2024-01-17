https://sputnikglobe.com/20240117/china-refused-to-meet-with-ukrainian-officials-in-davos-despite-kievs-request---reports-1116231640.html

China Refused to Meet With Ukrainian Officials in Davos Despite Kiev’s Request - Reports

China Refused to Meet With Ukrainian Officials in Davos Despite Kiev’s Request - Reports

Beijing has rejected Kiev's request to hold a meeting between the Ukrainian and Chinese delegations on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Politico reported on Wednesday, citing unnamed US officials.

2024-01-17T16:09+0000

2024-01-17T16:09+0000

2024-01-17T16:09+0000

world

davos

kiev

china

world economic forum

world economic forum (wef)

volodymyr zelensky

russia

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/11/1116230807_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_a210482597bd151776c05c5e6d3f379b.jpg

The Ukrainian delegation, including President Volodymyr Zelensky, left Davos without meeting with the Chinese delegation led by Premier Li Qiang, although Kiev clearly expressed its intent to hold such a meeting, the report said. According to a US official cited in the report, Kiev requested a meeting with the Chinese delegation in Davos but was refused. However, the report also cites an unnamed Ukrainian official who refutes this account by saying that Zelensky’s team never asked for a meeting with their Chinese counterparts. Another US official claimed that Russia asked China to cease diplomatic encounters with Ukraine and that was the main reason that a meeting was not held in Davos.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240116/ukraine-meeting-in-davos-is-failure-for-kiev-west---russian-foreign-ministry-1116209970.html

davos

kiev

china

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

what’s been discussed in davos, recent world economic forum in davos, what does world economic forum do, what is world economic forum, who attends world economic forum, what countries attend world economic forum, where is davos, why is world economic forum in davos