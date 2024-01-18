https://sputnikglobe.com/20240118/hezbollah-snubs-unrealistic-us-proposals-but-open-to-talks-to-avert-war-1116244243.html

Hezbollah Snubs 'Unrealistic' US Proposals but Open to Talks to Avert War

Hezbollah Snubs 'Unrealistic' US Proposals but Open to Talks to Avert War

Diplomatic efforts to restore security along the Israel-Lebanon border remain stalled as geopolitical tensions in the Middle East escalate due to the conflict in Gaza, as risks of full-scale conflict in the region remain as high as ever.

2024-01-18T11:44+0000

2024-01-18T11:44+0000

2024-01-18T11:44+0000

world

newsfeed

amos hochstein

middle east

sayyed hassan nasrallah

beirut

lebanon

israel

hezbollah

reuters

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0b/03/1114697905_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_6879c17d119a74e527ff1e86bd28e678.jpg

Hezbollah has rejected initial proposals from Washington aimed at easing hostilities with Israel, including pulling back its fighters from the border.Despite this, Lebanese officials indicate that Hezbollah remains open to US diplomacy to prevent a devastating war, according to a Reuters report.US envoy Amos Hochstein has led diplomatic efforts to restore security along the Israel-Lebanon frontier as tensions in the broader region escalate amid the Gaza conflict. Yemeni Houthi attacks on shipping in the Red Sea, one of the world's key maritime routes, and the US-UK coordinated strikes in response have increased the urgency."Hezbollah is ready to listen," said a senior Lebanese official familiar with Hezbollah's stance, stressing the group's aversion to a broader conflict. But the official noted that Hezbollah viewed the proposals presented by Hochstein during his recent visit to Beirut as unrealistic.The paramilitary resistance group remains open to diplomacy, even after an Israeli strike on January 2, 2024, in Beirut's southern outskirts that killed a Hamas leader.Hezbollah communicates with the US through Lebanese intermediaries. Washington has proposed a reduction of border hostilities and Israel easing operations in Gaza, suggesting that Hezbollah withdraws 7km (4 miles) from the border.But the Lebanese party has dismissed both ideas as unrealistic. Israel has warned of a strong response if no border security deal is reached.Hezbollah has signaled a potential openness to Lebanon negotiating deal over disputed border areas — possibly including the Israeli-occupied Shebaa Farms — once the Gaza conflict is over. Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah hinted at this stance in a recent speech.Hochstein, known for brokering a deal that demarcated the contested maritime boundary between Lebanon and Israel, has met Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati, the parliamentary speaker and the commander-in-chief of the army. While the diplomatic efforts face significant hurdles, Hochstein remains optimistic.Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah has noted both French and US involvement in de-escalation efforts. His allusions to the border dispute have been seen as an outreach to the West.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240108/us-intel-fears-hezbollah-may-defeat-israel-with-expanded-weaponry-capabilities-1116064763.html

beirut

lebanon

israel

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Chimauchem Nwosu https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/01/1113046371_0:99:1536:1635_100x100_80_0_0_9c5c627283eca931c39fe4852bbb301c.jpg

Chimauchem Nwosu https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/01/1113046371_0:99:1536:1635_100x100_80_0_0_9c5c627283eca931c39fe4852bbb301c.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Chimauchem Nwosu https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/01/1113046371_0:99:1536:1635_100x100_80_0_0_9c5c627283eca931c39fe4852bbb301c.jpg

hezbollah leader, sayyed hassan nasrallah, lebanese prime minister, najib mikati, us negotiator amos hochstein, hezbollah, gaza conflict, yemeni houthis, israel-lebanon border clashes.