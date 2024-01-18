https://sputnikglobe.com/20240118/world-lacks-defense-industry-resources-for-ukraine-to-wage-war-against-russia---zelensky-1116241331.html

World Lacks Defense Industry Resources for Ukraine to Wage War Against Russia - Zelensky

World Lacks Defense Industry Resources for Ukraine to Wage War Against Russia - Zelensky

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Wednesday that the world's defense industry lacks enough resources for Ukraine to withstand a war against the Russian army, adding that Kiev is facing a shortage of drones and shells.

2024-01-18T02:58+0000

2024-01-18T02:58+0000

2024-01-18T02:58+0000

ukraine crisis

volodymyr zelensky

ukraine

russia

ukrainian crisis

ukrainian conflict

russia's special operation in ukraine

arms production

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0b/17/1115173219_0:0:2701:1520_1920x0_80_0_0_570d9efc235110a0681563b662be94d3.jpg

"Artillery, for example, 155 caliber. The whole world, the production of all the companies that generate the production of 155 caliber artillery shells is not enough to sustain a war with artillery in Ukraine... There is not enough production in the world today, using artillery as an example, enough for the Ukrainian army to withstand a war against the Russian army," Zelensky told a news conference in Davos, Switzerland, posted by his office on YouTube. The Ukrainian leader said that Kiev "is lacking drones and shells," adding that there is "a deficit" to achieve "certain goals that we are working towards." Ukrainian Strategic Industries Minister Alexander Kamyshin said last week that Kiev's arms production would never fully cover arms needs. Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister Ivan Havryliuk told BBC in December that the Ukrainian army had a serious shortage of artillery shells, adding that Kiev was accelerating the production of kamikaze drones to compensate for the lack of artillery shells. Western countries have been providing military and financial aid to Kiev since the start of Russia's operation in Ukraine in February 2022. The Kremlin has consistently warned against continued arms deliveries to Kiev, saying it would lead to further escalation of the conflict. In April 2022, Russia sent a diplomatic note to all NATO countries on the issue of arms supplies to Ukraine. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has warned that any cargo containing weapons for Ukraine will become a legitimate target for Russian strikes.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231225/ukraine-seeing-ammo--manpower-dry-up-while-russia-boosts-arms-production-1115808686.html

ukraine

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

weapons production, ukrainian troops, ukrainian losses, russian forces, russian troops, russia wins, ukraine loses, ukrainian crisis, failed counteroffensive, ukrainian counteroffensive, foiled counteroffensive, counteroffensive attempt, thwarted counteroffensive, counteroffensive effort, defense industry, ukrainian troops, ukrainian losses, us weapons, nato equipment, nato-supplied military equipment, us arms for ukraine, nato arms for ukraine, nato support for ukraine, europe for ukraine, us weapons for ukraine, us aid to ukraine, us funding of ukraine