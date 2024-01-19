https://sputnikglobe.com/20240119/aerial-thunder-watch-ka-52-alligators-salvo-strike-ukrainian-positions-1116265979.html
Aerial Thunder: Watch Ka-52 Alligators Salvo Strike Ukrainian Positions
Aerial Thunder: Watch Ka-52 Alligators Salvo Strike Ukrainian Positions
The high-speed combat helicopters have proven to be an indispensable force for tactical aviation on the front lines, playing a vital role in supporting advancing Russian forces and executing specified combat missions.
The Defense Ministry of Russia recently released gripping footage showcasing an attack group of Army Aviation, featuring the renowned Ka-52 Alligator helicopters. Accompanied by their counterparts, the Mi-8 search and rescue multipurpose aircraft, these helicopters executed a precision air assault on Ukrainian positions within the special military operation.The video captures the alligators in action as they unleash a barrage of firepower in a nose-up pitch air attack at the targeted locations.Reports from the skilled aviation gunners indicate a resounding success, with all designated targets successfully hit during the combat sortie in the Svatovo-Kremennoye area. The Alligators are undeniably asserting their dominance in the ongoing military operations.The Ka-52 is a highly maneuverable helicopter equipped with powerful armaments, capable of efficiently executing any combat mission, and designed to destroy tanks, armored and unarmored combat vehicles, enemy forces, and helicopters both at the front line and in tactical depth. Additionally, they provide target reconnaissance and distribution, and equipment guidance to collaborating helicopters and command posts (CP) of the ground forces.The Ka-52 has high combat endurance, round-the-clock capability and significant combat power. It is the only helicopter in the world equipped with a catapult damping system.
