Russian Troops Liberate Veseloye Settlement in Donetsk People's Republic - MoD
Ukraine has lost more than 260 soldiers both killed and injured in the Donetsk area over the past 24 hours, the Russian Ministry of Defense said on Thursday.
2024-01-18T15:50+0000
Russia’s Ministry of Defense (MoD) reported on the progress of the special military operation. Over the given period, the Russian armed forces have repulsed six attacks near Kupyansk, the ministry said in a statement. MoD also added that Ukraine's military losses amounted to more than 220 soldiers in the Krasny Liman region and up to 155 soldiers near Kupyansk. In the Zaporozhye and Kherson regions, the total losses of Ukrainian forces amounted to 95 people and four tanks.In one day, Russian air defenses shot down two Tochka-U missiles, 18 HIMARS and Vampire MLRS shells and 91 drones. "In the south of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), Russian units repelled a Ukrainian assault attack. The enemy lost more than 130 people," MoD concluded.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Ukraine has lost more than 260 soldiers both killed and injured in the Donetsk area over the past 24 hours, the Russian Ministry of Defense said on Thursday.