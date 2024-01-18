International
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Russian Troops Liberate Veseloye Settlement in Donetsk People's Republic - MoD
Russian Troops Liberate Veseloye Settlement in Donetsk People's Republic - MoD
Ukraine has lost more than 260 soldiers both killed and injured in the Donetsk area over the past 24 hours, the Russian Ministry of Defense said on Thursday.
Russia’s Ministry of Defense (MoD) reported on the progress of the special military operation. Over the given period, the Russian armed forces have repulsed six attacks near Kupyansk, the ministry said in a statement. MoD also added that Ukraine's military losses amounted to more than 220 soldiers in the Krasny Liman region and up to 155 soldiers near Kupyansk. In the Zaporozhye and Kherson regions, the total losses of Ukrainian forces amounted to 95 people and four tanks.In one day, Russian air defenses shot down two Tochka-U missiles, 18 HIMARS and Vampire MLRS shells and 91 drones. "In the south of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), Russian units repelled a Ukrainian assault attack. The enemy lost more than 130 people," MoD concluded.
Russian Troops Liberate Veseloye Settlement in Donetsk People's Republic - MoD

© Sputnik / Go to the mediabankCustomized T-80s from the 200-th Motorized Rifle Brigade of the Southern Group of Forces in the special operation zone near Soledar, Donetsk, June 2023.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Ukraine has lost more than 260 soldiers both killed and injured in the Donetsk area over the past 24 hours, the Russian Ministry of Defense said on Thursday.
Russia’s Ministry of Defense (MoD) reported on the progress of the special military operation. Over the given period, the Russian armed forces have repulsed six attacks near Kupyansk, the ministry said in a statement.
"As a result, over 260 military personnel, a tank, two infantry fighting vehicles and 17 vehicles were destroyed [in the Donetsk region]," the ministry outlined.
MoD also added that Ukraine's military losses amounted to more than 220 soldiers in the Krasny Liman region and up to 155 soldiers near Kupyansk. In the Zaporozhye and Kherson regions, the total losses of Ukrainian forces amounted to 95 people and four tanks.
In one day, Russian air defenses shot down two Tochka-U missiles, 18 HIMARS and Vampire MLRS shells and 91 drones.
"In the south of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), Russian units repelled a Ukrainian assault attack. The enemy lost more than 130 people," MoD concluded.
