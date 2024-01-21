International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240121/uk-defense-minister-calls-netanyahus-rejection-of-palestinian-sovereignty-disappointing-1116301005.html
UK Defense Minister Calls Netanyahu's Rejection of Palestinian Sovereignty 'Disappointing'
UK Defense Minister Calls Netanyahu's Rejection of Palestinian Sovereignty 'Disappointing'
UK Defense Secretary Grant Shapps said on Sunday he was disappointed to hear Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu rule out the two-state solution to the conflict in Gaza.
2024-01-21T14:57+0000
2024-01-21T14:57+0000
world
benjamin netanyahu
middle east
grant shapps
united kingdom (uk)
israel
palestine
palestine-israel conflict
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/102119/56/1021195651_0:0:3645:2050_1920x0_80_0_0_67fd5231dea40454c569f5e4483c2d82.jpg
"I think it is disappointing to hear that from the Israeli prime minister. There isn't another option, and the whole world has agreed that the two-state solution is the best way forward," he told Sky News. Netanyahu has repeatedly said that he will never accept an independent Palestinian state on the Israeli border. He argues that Israel must have full security control over the Palestinian territory, which conflicts with the idea of Palestinian sovereignty. Shapps reiterated that the UK government "absolutely backs" the creation of a Palestinian state as a lasting solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. "It needs to be viable, it needs to be sovereign on the Palestinian side. It needs that to provide security guarantees on the Israeli side, and there isn't another obvious way out of this," he stressed. Shapps admitted that anti-Semitic attacks in the United Kingdom had been rising in parallel with Islamophobia since the Israel-Gaza war began last October. He said the UK government would not allow events in the Middle East to spill over into his country.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231012/two-state-solution-or-one-state-agreement-what-are-the-options-in-palestines-path-to-statehood-1114148856.html
united kingdom (uk)
israel
palestine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/102119/56/1021195651_405:0:3645:2430_1920x0_80_0_0_01973b728ee4d971d161103dbe0e58cb.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
gaza war, palestine-israel war, benjamin netanyahu, palestinian sovereignty, two-state solution, grant shapps
gaza war, palestine-israel war, benjamin netanyahu, palestinian sovereignty, two-state solution, grant shapps

UK Defense Minister Calls Netanyahu's Rejection of Palestinian Sovereignty 'Disappointing'

14:57 GMT 21.01.2024
© AP Photo / Jon SuperConservative party chairman Grant Shapps opens Britain's Conservative Party Conference, Manchester, England
Conservative party chairman Grant Shapps opens Britain's Conservative Party Conference, Manchester, England - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.01.2024
© AP Photo / Jon Super
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - UK Defense Secretary Grant Shapps said on Sunday he was disappointed to hear Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu rule out the two-state solution to the conflict in Gaza.
"I think it is disappointing to hear that from the Israeli prime minister. There isn't another option, and the whole world has agreed that the two-state solution is the best way forward," he told Sky News.
Netanyahu has repeatedly said that he will never accept an independent Palestinian state on the Israeli border. He argues that Israel must have full security control over the Palestinian territory, which conflicts with the idea of Palestinian sovereignty.
Israel and Palestine flags - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.10.2023
Analysis
Two-State Solution or One-State Agreement: What are the Options in Palestine’s Path to Statehood?
12 October 2023, 18:01 GMT
Shapps reiterated that the UK government "absolutely backs" the creation of a Palestinian state as a lasting solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
"It needs to be viable, it needs to be sovereign on the Palestinian side. It needs that to provide security guarantees on the Israeli side, and there isn't another obvious way out of this," he stressed.
Shapps admitted that anti-Semitic attacks in the United Kingdom had been rising in parallel with Islamophobia since the Israel-Gaza war began last October. He said the UK government would not allow events in the Middle East to spill over into his country.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала