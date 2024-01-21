https://sputnikglobe.com/20240121/ukraine-mirrors-russias-surovikin-defense-line-in-tactical-backtrack---report-1116302732.html

Ukraine Mirrors Russia's 'Surovikin Defense Line' in Tactical Backtrack - Report

Ukraine Mirrors Russia's 'Surovikin Defense Line' in Tactical Backtrack - Report

Ukraine has shifted its military strategy towards fortifying defenses, mirroring tactics previously utilized by Russian forces.

Ukraine has embarked on a sprawling defensive endeavor, echoing strategies once unique to Moscow, The Telegraph has reported. Spanning over 600 miles, a network of trenches, concrete barriers, and subterranean command centers now fortify the Ukrainian landscape, marking a significant shift from offensive to "active defense" operations. This transformation, announced by President Volodymyr Zelensky, underscores a strategic pivot as Kiev enhances fortifications in critical areas like Donetsk's Liman and Avdeyevka, and Kupyansk in the Kharkov region, extending even to its borders with Belarus and Poland.Drawing inspiration from the so-called "Surovikin line" — a formidable Russian defense system of trenches, tank traps, and minefields that stymied Ukrainian advances — Kiev's new defenses replicate these measures, albeit with inherent challenges. Ukraine's adoption of these tactics signals a complex balancing act: while aiming to fortify its positions, there remains a pressing need to maintain mobility and offensive capability.This adaptation to a defensive strategy signals a recognition of the limitations inherent in Ukraine's current military posture. The approach, in light of the counteroffensive's underperformance, focuses on holding ground and exploiting tactical advantages without committing to the risks of a full-scale offensive push.Strategic recalibration, prompted by the realities encountered during the counteroffensive, illustrates the complexities of the conflict. Ukraine's adoption of defensive measures, while a departure from the offensive aspirations, is a response to the immediate need to secure its front lines against potential Russian advances, highlighting the ongoing adaptation to the evolving dynamics of the conflict.

