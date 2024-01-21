https://sputnikglobe.com/20240121/bidens-foreign-focus-ignites-domestic-discontent-amid-border-crisis-and-ukraine-funding-1116303425.html

Biden's Foreign Focus Ignites Domestic Discontent Amid Border Crisis and Ukraine Funding

As the Biden administration continues to channel billions of US taxpayer dollars into Ukraine, a growing chorus of critics are questioning the president's priorities amid escalating domestic issues, particularly the burgeoning border crisis.

Dr. David Oualaalou, a Texas-based international geopolitical consultant and author, encapsulates this sentiment, highlighting the discrepancy between the administration's international actions and domestic challenges."The Biden administration's emphasis on Ukraine's territorial integrity starkly contrasts with the neglected state of our own borders," Dr. Oualaalou told Sputnik. "Living in Texas, I witness the chaos at our southern border daily. It's bewildering to see our government fixate on foreign territories while our own borders remain perilously open."To date, Washington has allocated over $60 billion in funds to Ukraine, a figure that starkly highlights the administration's commitment to supporting Kiev amidst the ongoing conflict. This substantial investment has sparked debate, especially among those witnessing the escalating situation at the US-Mexico border firsthand. Texas, in particular, has been at the forefront of the border crisis, with Governor Greg Abbott taking unprecedented steps to manage the state's border security in response to what he describes as federal inaction. "In Texas, we're essentially on our own, enforcing our own measures to protect our border, as the federal government seems preoccupied with other issues," Dr. Oualaalou reflected, echoing Abbott's sentiments. Dr. Oualaalou's critique extends beyond the allocation of funds to Ukraine, touching on the broader implications of a perceived lack of federal attention to border security. "Our borders are wide open, with little control over who enters or leaves. This situation, to many of us here, signifies a breakdown of law and order," he added. This growing concern among Texans and others in border states underscores a deepening divide over national priorities. With billions flowing overseas, many like Dr. Oualaalou and Abbott are calling for a reassessment of where the US directs its attention and resources, advocating for a balance that doesn't sideline pressing domestic issues.

