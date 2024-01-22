International
Monstrous Act of Terrorism: Moscow Strongly Condemns Kiev's Deadly Attack on Donetsk
Monstrous Act of Terrorism: Moscow Strongly Condemns Kiev's Deadly Attack on Donetsk
Russia strongly condemns the deadly attack against civilians launched by Ukraine in the city of Donetsk on January 21, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.
At least 27 civilians died and 20 others were injured, including two children, in the strike at the market on Sunday morning, Donetsk People's Republic leader Denis Pushilin said. "We strongly condemn this, and naturally the special military operation will continue in order to protect our people from this danger," Peskov told reporters, adding that the attack was "monstrous act of terrorism, as weapons are used indiscriminately."The Russian permamnent mission to the UN plans to address the deadly Donetsk shelling at an upcoming meeting of the Security Council. The meeting will be attended by the Russian foreign minister.
Monstrous Act of Terrorism: Moscow Strongly Condemns Kiev's Deadly Attack on Donetsk

10:11 GMT 22.01.2024
Relatives mourn a person killed in a shelling by Ukrainian forces at a market in Donetsk, Donetsk People's Republic, Russia.
Relatives mourn a person killed in a shelling by Ukrainian forces at a market in Donetsk, Donetsk People's Republic, Russia. - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.01.2024
© Sputnik / Viktoria Velenskaya
/
Go to the mediabank
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia strongly condemns the deadly attack against civilians launched by Ukraine in the city of Donetsk on January 21, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.
At least 27 civilians died and 20 others were injured, including two children, in the strike at the market on Sunday morning, Donetsk People's Republic leader Denis Pushilin said.
"We strongly condemn this, and naturally the special military operation will continue in order to protect our people from this danger," Peskov told reporters, adding that the attack was "monstrous act of terrorism, as weapons are used indiscriminately."
The Russian permamnent mission to the UN plans to address the deadly Donetsk shelling at an upcoming meeting of the Security Council. The meeting will be attended by the Russian foreign minister.
