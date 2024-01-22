https://sputnikglobe.com/20240122/monstrous-act-of-terrorism-moscow-strongly-condemns-kievs-deadly-attack-on-donetsk-1116310002.html

Monstrous Act of Terrorism: Moscow Strongly Condemns Kiev's Deadly Attack on Donetsk

Monstrous Act of Terrorism: Moscow Strongly Condemns Kiev's Deadly Attack on Donetsk

Russia strongly condemns the deadly attack against civilians launched by Ukraine in the city of Donetsk on January 21, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

2024-01-22T10:11+0000

2024-01-22T10:11+0000

2024-01-22T10:11+0000

russia

dmitry peskov

moscow

kremlin

donetsk

russia

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/16/1116309839_0:186:2979:1862_1920x0_80_0_0_57509d970c73fdb493428cfb9a9bfccd.jpg

At least 27 civilians died and 20 others were injured, including two children, in the strike at the market on Sunday morning, Donetsk People's Republic leader Denis Pushilin said. "We strongly condemn this, and naturally the special military operation will continue in order to protect our people from this danger," Peskov told reporters, adding that the attack was "monstrous act of terrorism, as weapons are used indiscriminately."The Russian permamnent mission to the UN plans to address the deadly Donetsk shelling at an upcoming meeting of the Security Council. The meeting will be attended by the Russian foreign minister.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240121/donetsk-market-massacre-a-locals-account-1116304344.html

moscow

donetsk

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russian special military operation, ukrainian crisis, ukrainian conflict, war in ukraine, donetsk shelling, donbass shelling, terrorist act in in donetsk, donetsk shelling victims