Germany Can't Afford Rearmament, Let Alone a 'War' With Russia

Germany must take into account the possibility of a military conflict with Russia and prepare for it over the next three-five years, Defense Minister Boris Pistorius told ZDF on January 22.He insisted that the German Bundeswehr armed forces should become "a credible deterrent," and that a German combat brigade would be deployed in the Baltics to become "fully combat-ready" by 2027.In December, Pistorius signed an agreement for the permanent deployment of a Bundeswehr brigade to Lithuania. and announced that the reintroduction of compulsory military service in Germany is now on the table.Does Russia really present an imminent threat to German national security?Germany Cannot Afford RearmamentNot only is Germany's justification for rearmament in question but also the nation's ability to afford it, according to Beck. German industry is in a dire state as a result of the government's policies, he stressed."Germany currently finds itself in what is probably the most serious economic crisis since the Second World War," Beck said. "The government's policies (…) are affecting all leading branches of German industry, which is suffering from high inflation, lack of qualified labor, bureaucracy and high tax levels. As a result, our exports have declined significantly. So we are in crisis, and German industry, which has always been the backbone of German prosperity, in particular, is in crisis."He listed three major reasons for the new talk of militarization:Berlin's decision to follow Washington's lead and slap sweeping sanctions on Russia has backfired on Germans on a much greater scale than on any of their Russian counterparts, according to the politician.Europeans Don't Want to Fight Against RussiaThe majority of Germans are not worried about a military threat from Russia, according to Beck, raising doubts as to whether Pistorius' militarization plan would gain any popular traction in Germany and other European states."Diplomacy should be the West's weapons of choice in its relations with Russia, not more armaments," Geoffrey Roberts, emeritus professor of history at University College Cork, Ireland and a leading British scholar on Soviet diplomatic and military history, told Sputnik, stressing that Europeans have zero appetite for a major war with Russia.Confrontation between Russia and NATO is fraught with serious risks and is "far more dangerous than anything that happened during the Cold war," according to the professor."Western hardliners have whipped up an atmosphere of hysteria that could spread violence to other sections of the front-line between NATO and Russia. There is an urgent need for Western governments to heed popular calls for peace and a security settlement with Russia that will avert this new cold war – a conflict that could lead to catastrophe," the professor concluded."Now all European capitals are racing to declare an ephemeral danger that allegedly comes from Russia," Peskov told reporters. He added that Europe has already invested heavily in the Ukraine conflict, but now see that their plan "failed" and the economic situation wass "getting difficult."

