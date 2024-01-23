International
WATCH LIVE: UN Security Council Meeting on Middle East
SU-30SM, SU-35S, and SU-34 flying in formation - Sputnik International, 1920
Military
Get the latest defense news from around the world: breaking stories, photos, videos, in-depth analysis and much more...
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240123/pentagon-failed-to-give-industry-needed-direction-on-directed-energy-weapons---report-1116341063.html
Pentagon Failed to Give Industry Needed Direction on Directed Energy Weapons - Report
Pentagon Failed to Give Industry Needed Direction on Directed Energy Weapons - Report
The Biden administration and the Department of Defense have failed to give US business and industry the clear direction and leadership it needs to develop Directed Energy Weapon (DEW) systems, the National Defense Industrial Association (NDIA) and the Emerging Technologies Institute (ETI) said in a new report on Tuesday.
2024-01-23T18:57+0000
2024-01-23T18:57+0000
military
us
joe biden
pentagon
national defense industrial association
us department of defense (dod)
defense department
directed energy weapon (dew)
emerging technologies
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/09/07/1100517404_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_d5b4d46195626a03d6a576aaaf64607a.jpg
As a result of the failed government policies, the Department of Defense (DOD) cannot produce such weapons for a long time to come, the report suggests. The Defense Department has often wavered in its commitment to fielding DEWs at scale, the report charged. "(C)urrent DEW supply chains, including critical raw materials, the manufacturing base and workforce, and testing infrastructure, are incapable of supporting DEW deployment at scale. ... The current DEW supply chains are only able to produce small quantities of systems with long lead times," the report warned. Addressing these vulnerabilities was going to be a formidable task and therefore a series of concrete steps by the US government, industry, and academia was necessary, the report recommended.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240119/why-us-national-defense-industrial-strategy-may-prove-ineffective-1116263917.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/09/07/1100517404_154:0:2885:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_9842d9f4794fa36c793f3be37d4500bd.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us dod, us department of defense, new us weapons, advanced weap[ons in the us, what weapons does the us have
us dod, us department of defense, new us weapons, advanced weap[ons in the us, what weapons does the us have

Pentagon Failed to Give Industry Needed Direction on Directed Energy Weapons - Report

18:57 GMT 23.01.2024
© AP Photo / Patrick SemanskyThis April 19, 2019 file photo shows a sign for the Department of Defense at the Pentagon in Washington.
This April 19, 2019 file photo shows a sign for the Department of Defense at the Pentagon in Washington. - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.01.2024
© AP Photo / Patrick Semansky
Subscribe
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The Biden administration and the Department of Defense have failed to give US business and industry the clear direction and leadership it needs to develop Directed Energy Weapon (DEW) systems, the National Defense Industrial Association (NDIA) and the Emerging Technologies Institute (ETI) said in a new report on Tuesday.
As a result of the failed government policies, the Department of Defense (DOD) cannot produce such weapons for a long time to come, the report suggests.
"Without a clear and sustained demand signal from DoD, [the Department of Defense] and therefore a return on investment, industry is hesitant to make the investments necessary to have secure, healthy, and resilient DEW supply chains," the report said.
The Defense Department has often wavered in its commitment to fielding DEWs at scale, the report charged.
"(C)urrent DEW supply chains, including critical raw materials, the manufacturing base and workforce, and testing infrastructure, are incapable of supporting DEW deployment at scale. ... The current DEW supply chains are only able to produce small quantities of systems with long lead times," the report warned.
This picture taken December 26, 2011 shows the Pentagon building in Washington, DC. - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.01.2024
Americas
Why US National Defense Industrial Strategy May Prove Ineffective?
19 January, 09:48 GMT
Addressing these vulnerabilities was going to be a formidable task and therefore a series of concrete steps by the US government, industry, and academia was necessary, the report recommended.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала