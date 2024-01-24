International
Three Dutch Drones to Be Sent to Romania to Monitor Russia's Activity – Reports
Three Dutch Drones to Be Sent to Romania to Monitor Russia's Activity – Reports
The Netherlands, following the NATO chief’s statement that the alliance does not see an immediate threat from Russia, will send three MQ-9 Reaper drones to the bloc's eastern border in Romania in February to monitor Russia’s military activity, Dutch newspaper Parool reported.
This will be the first time that unmanned aircraft of the Dutch air force will be deployed abroad, according to the report. The Dutch armed forces purchased four MQ-9 Reaper drones from the United States in 2021, but they have remained primarily in the Caribbean on the Dutch island of Curacao since then. There, they took part in tests and allegedly proved their enormous value, especially while spying on drug trafficking groups, the report read. After nearly two years in the Caribbean, the drones are now ready to begin collecting intelligence on NATO's eastern border, the news outlet reported. Dutch Defense Minister Kajsa Ollongren said in a letter to the country's parliament that the aim of this mission is "to prevent possible misunderstandings and escalation." The drones will stay in Romania for six months, but if necessary, the term can be extended for another six months, according to the report. The costs of the mission will amount to 14 million euros ($15.1 million).Earlier, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that that the alliance does not currently see an immediate threat from Russia against any of its allies.
Three Dutch Drones to Be Sent to Romania to Monitor Russia's Activity – Reports

© AP Photo / Matt YorkMQ-9 Reaper drone
MQ-9 Reaper drone - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.01.2024
© AP Photo / Matt York
THE HAGUE (Sputnik) – The Netherlands, following the NATO chief’s statement that the alliance does not see an immediate threat from Russia, will send three MQ-9 Reaper drones to the bloc's eastern border in Romania in February to monitor Russia’s military activity, Dutch newspaper Parool reported.
This will be the first time that unmanned aircraft of the Dutch air force will be deployed abroad, according to the report.
The Dutch armed forces purchased four MQ-9 Reaper drones from the United States in 2021, but they have remained primarily in the Caribbean on the Dutch island of Curacao since then. There, they took part in tests and allegedly proved their enormous value, especially while spying on drug trafficking groups, the report read.
After nearly two years in the Caribbean, the drones are now ready to begin collecting intelligence on NATO's eastern border, the news outlet reported.
Dutch Defense Minister Kajsa Ollongren said in a letter to the country's parliament that the aim of this mission is "to prevent possible misunderstandings and escalation."
The drones will stay in Romania for six months, but if necessary, the term can be extended for another six months, according to the report. The costs of the mission will amount to 14 million euros ($15.1 million).
Earlier, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that that the alliance does not currently see an immediate threat from Russia against any of its allies.
