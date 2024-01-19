https://sputnikglobe.com/20240119/nato-moves-90000-troops-into-position---the-middle-game-begins-1116271025.html

NATО Moves 90,000 Troops Into Position - The Middle Game Begins

The deployment will include 90,000 troops, 50 ships, including aircraft carriers, more than 80 combat aircraft, including fighter jets, and over 1,100 combat vehicles, including at least 133 tanks and over 500 infantry fighting vehicles.

The deployment will include 90,000 troops, 50 ships, including aircraft carriers, more than 80 combat aircraft, including fighter jets, and over 1,100 combat vehicles, including at least 133 tanks and over 500 infantry fighting vehicles. The fact that the "exercise' begins next week, and the Western MSM is now publicizing it, means that all the military assets are already in position. They're not "coming", they're here.This is the biggest NATO combined arms "exercise" since REFORGER 1988, back when the USSR and Warsaw pact were still in existence. In other words, this is the biggest NATO troop movement since the end of the Cold War, dwarfing the previous largest, 50,000 troops involved in Trident Juncture in 2018. 90,000 troops on the move for almost half a year, concentrating in the Baltic states on Russia's borders, Romania, on the Ukraine border, and Germany, the military logistics hub of NATO, and where it all started "last time". You know what I mean.In chess, there are three specific stages - the opening, the middle game, and the end game. The opening is where the two opponents move their pawns into a defensive line and develop the major pieces for maneuver. It is relatively bloodless, if done correctly, more strategic than tactical. There is no defining moment when the game transitions from the opening game to the middle game, but the middle game is where the fighting really begins, and you know it when you get there. This is where the majority of pieces are lost, the fighting is most intense, and surprise moves are most likely. The middle game is usually short, and when it is over, the chessboard is vastly different than when it began. In the end game, the majority of pieces on both sides have been eliminated, only a few pieces remain - the kings, of course, and a few pieces close to him, defending him. From here, the game ends in checkmate, a definitive defeat of one side or the other, or a stalemate, where both sides agree that neither can win, thus ending the game, and agreeing to start over at some time in the future.With Steadfast Defender, Europe (and probably the world) enter the middle game. Fasten your seatbelts, we are in for a rough ride. This middle game will almost certainly not be confined to Europe. And before it is over, will most probably include the use of chemical, biological and nuclear weapons. No place on Earth will be safe, except, perhaps, for the luxury bunkers of the world's billionaire elite.There's been a lot of debate about the "Great Reset", with some trying to deride it as just another "conspiracy theory." Let's simply look at what Western political elites have done over the past several years. The large-scale development of biological weapons in Ukraine and beyond. The slaughter in Gaza, and Israel's absolute disregard for international law and total lack of any meaningful response to it by the UN or international "community." The intentional destruction of the US and European economies, spending, borrowing and looting national treasuries as if there were no tomorrow. The ecological destruction fomented by the very people who pass draconian laws they claim are meant to protect it. The disinformation attacks aimed at people's very ability to discern truth, and therefore, reality.All of these developments can only be explained thusly - "They are not stupid, they are doing it on purpose." Devastation and destruction is the plan, not an unintended consequence.The middle game, just like Steadfast Defender, is already upon us. The end game begins soon.

