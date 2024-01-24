https://sputnikglobe.com/20240124/trump-declares-victory-in-new-hampshire-primary-for-third-time-1116344693.html

Trump Declares Victory in New Hampshire Primary for Third Time

Donald Trump has declared victory in the first US presidential primary in the state of New Hampshire.

Donald Trump has declared victory in the first US presidential primary in the state of New Hampshire.Trump has won the state's primary twice before - in 2016, when he was running for president, and in 2020 as part of his reelection campaign. The former president called this his most important victory and expressed confidence that he would be elected president in November.Trump also said he looks forward to "going against the worst president in the history of our country."Trump beat former US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley in the primary, gaining further momentum after his Iowa caucus victory last week.The US state of New Hampshire held a primary election for candidates for the 2024 presidency on Tuesday. The vote took place amid an intense battle between the main Republican rivals, former President Donald Trump and former United Nations Permanent Representative Nikki Haley. According to the Associated Press' forecast, Trump is expected to win 53.8% of the popular vote, wiht Haley receiving 10% less. According to The Hill, Trump has 54.5% of the vote, compared to Haley’s 44.1%.The latter conceded defeat at the counting stage and congratulated her rival on his victory, but declared her intention to continue participating in the electoral race.Biden did not appear on the ballot in New Hampshire due to the state defying the Democratic Party’s primary schedule. However, he is still expected to win the primary via write-in votes, according to reports.

