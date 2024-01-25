https://sputnikglobe.com/20240125/each-year-spent-studying-decreases-risk-of-early-death-by-2-percent-1116375594.html

Each Year Spent Studying Decreases Risk of Early Death by 2 Percent

A newly-published study in The Lancet equates leaving school early with the health risks of smoking and heavy drinking. Conversely, the benefits of higher education are likened to maintaining a lifelong healthy diet, reducing the risk of premature death by 34 percent.

The study found that rising education levels correlate with lower adult mortality — adding up to an average 1.9 percent decrease.The research summed up findings and results of previous studies to determine how life expectancy is influenced by an individual's level of education.The study found that the more education you have, the longer you may live. The effect is stronger for younger people below 50, while for individuals above 70 it is far less significant. The study also found the trend was similar for both men and women.The study team asserted that adult mortality is declining worldwide. That trend is anticipated to continue due to several health factors like improved healthcare delivery, access to clean water, poverty alleviation and access to education.Education is believed to affect not only well our minds work but our financial situation and our overall mental and social health. Research shows a link between education and reduced mental decline in people with inherited Alzheimer's disease. The World Health Organization emphasizes the benefits of children having easy access to basic and secondary education and for adults to pursue higher education. A similar 2023 study by Nobel laureate Angus Deaton and his Princeton University colleague Anne Case indicated a positive linkbetween higher education and increased life expectancy.Individuals aged 25 and above with bachelor's degrees have consistently risen in life expectancy since 1992. Conversely, average lifespans of those without a college degree have declined since 2010, with the gap between the two groups widening during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 and 2021.Despite uncovering substantial variations among studies, the collaborative research is an effort to quantitatively measure the impact of education on the mortality rate.

