https://sputnikglobe.com/20240125/over-130-nationalists-ukrainian-troops-wiped-out-in-kharkov-region-1116373460.html
Over 130 Nationalists, Ukrainian Troops Wiped Out in Kharkov Region
Over 130 Nationalists, Ukrainian Troops Wiped Out in Kharkov Region
On Wednesday night, Russian forces eliminated more than 30 Kraken and Russian Volunteer Corps* fighters in Kharkov, as well as over a hundred Ukrainian Armed Forces personnel in the city of Balakleya, Sergei Lebedev, coordinator of the Nikolaev underground, told Sputnik, citing his Kharkov comrades.
2024-01-25T11:25+0000
2024-01-25T11:25+0000
2024-01-25T11:25+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
kharkov
ukraine
ukrainian armed forces
nazis
russia
russian armed forces
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/16/1116310588_0:109:3253:1939_1920x0_80_0_0_846c71bbd3fa9b76b7ee35f10b7ad51f.jpg
On Wednesday night, Russian forces eliminated more than 130 militants from the Kraken unit and the Russian Volunteer Corps* in Kharkov, as well as more than 100 members of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the city of Balakleya, Sergey Lebedev, coordinator of the Nikolaev resistance movement, told Sputnik, citing his sources from Kharkov.According to him, the strikes were carried out near where French mercenaries were destroyed on January 17.He further mentioned that local residents have reported a significant number of ambulances en route to the site of the explosion. According to initial reports from the Kharkov press, over 35 individuals lost their lives and numerous others were injured. Lebedev highlighted that some of the injured and deceased were transported separately, while being closely monitored by officers from the Security Service of Ukraine."The data is being verified, but preliminary these were foreign mercenaries," the resistance movement coordinator said.He mentioned that there are issues in Kharkov concerning mobile communications and the Internet/telecom operator "Kievstar" following the overnight attacks."Our agents also reported a very successful strike on the town of Balakleya in the southeast of the Kharkov region, where Ukrainian forces were located. According to them, the strike resulted in more than a hundred dead and about the same number of wounded," he said.* Russian Volunteer Corps is a terrorist group outlawed in Russia.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240124/moscow-insists-on-having-reliable-information-about-french-mercenaries-in-ukraine--kremlin-1116353409.html
kharkov
ukraine
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/16/1116310588_262:0:2993:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_8e38017a356435e5103608a59489b402.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
russian forces eliminated, krainian armed forces personnel, foreign mercs
russian forces eliminated, krainian armed forces personnel, foreign mercs
Over 130 Nationalists, Ukrainian Troops Wiped Out in Kharkov Region
On January 17, the Defense Ministry said that Russian forces had destroyed a temporary staging area for foreign fighters in Kharkov, most of whom were French mercenaries, adding that about 60 soldiers had been killed.
On Wednesday night, Russian forces eliminated more than 130 militants from the Kraken unit and the Russian Volunteer Corps* in Kharkov, as well as more than 100 members of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the city of Balakleya, Sergey Lebedev, coordinator of the Nikolaev resistance movement, told Sputnik, citing his sources from Kharkov.
"Late in the evening of January 23 there was an attack on military facilities in the city of Kharkov. Residents of Kharkov reported three strikes. The first two were powerful and almost simultaneous. A few minutes later, a third strike came in with a large flash and a powerful explosion," said the coordinator.
According to him, the strikes were carried out near where French mercenaries
were destroyed on January 17.
"This time, the Banderites belonging to the Kraken group and their subordinates from the so-called Russian Volunteer Corps* were hit. Another attack occurred a block away from the first. There was a small pocket of Nazis, as well as their equipment," Lebedev added.
He further mentioned that local residents have reported a significant number of ambulances en route to the site of the explosion. According to initial reports from the Kharkov press, over 35 individuals lost their lives and numerous others were injured. Lebedev highlighted that some of the injured and deceased were transported separately, while being closely monitored by officers from the Security Service of Ukraine.
"The data is being verified, but preliminary these were foreign mercenaries,"
the resistance movement coordinator said.
He mentioned that there are issues in Kharkov concerning mobile communications and the Internet/telecom operator "Kievstar" following the overnight attacks.
"Our agents also reported a very successful strike on the town of Balakleya in the southeast of the Kharkov region, where Ukrainian forces were located. According to them, the strike resulted in more than a hundred dead and about the same number of wounded," he said.
* Russian Volunteer Corps is a terrorist group outlawed in Russia.