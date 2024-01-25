https://sputnikglobe.com/20240125/over-130-nationalists-ukrainian-troops-wiped-out-in-kharkov-region-1116373460.html

Over 130 Nationalists, Ukrainian Troops Wiped Out in Kharkov Region

On Wednesday night, Russian forces eliminated more than 30 Kraken and Russian Volunteer Corps* fighters in Kharkov, as well as over a hundred Ukrainian Armed Forces personnel in the city of Balakleya, Sergei Lebedev, coordinator of the Nikolaev underground, told Sputnik, citing his Kharkov comrades.

On Wednesday night, Russian forces eliminated more than 130 militants from the Kraken unit and the Russian Volunteer Corps* in Kharkov, as well as more than 100 members of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the city of Balakleya, Sergey Lebedev, coordinator of the Nikolaev resistance movement, told Sputnik, citing his sources from Kharkov.According to him, the strikes were carried out near where French mercenaries were destroyed on January 17.He further mentioned that local residents have reported a significant number of ambulances en route to the site of the explosion. According to initial reports from the Kharkov press, over 35 individuals lost their lives and numerous others were injured. Lebedev highlighted that some of the injured and deceased were transported separately, while being closely monitored by officers from the Security Service of Ukraine."The data is being verified, but preliminary these were foreign mercenaries," the resistance movement coordinator said.He mentioned that there are issues in Kharkov concerning mobile communications and the Internet/telecom operator "Kievstar" following the overnight attacks."Our agents also reported a very successful strike on the town of Balakleya in the southeast of the Kharkov region, where Ukrainian forces were located. According to them, the strike resulted in more than a hundred dead and about the same number of wounded," he said.* Russian Volunteer Corps is a terrorist group outlawed in Russia.

