Palestine Invites Other Countries to Join S. Africa's ICJ Suit Against Israel

Countries in Europe and beyond are encouraged to align themselves with South Africa's suit against Israel at the International Court of Justice (ICJ), Omar Awadallah, an assistant to the Palestinian foreign minister on UN affairs, has told Sputnik.

South Africa filed the lawsuit accusing Israel of genocidal intent in Gaza on December 29, amid a rising civilian death toll in the besieged Palestinian enclave. The Palestinian diplomat counts on the UN court to "bring Israel to justice for crimes under international law." On Friday, the ICJ issued a provisional ruling ordering Israel to take "all measures within its power" to prevent genocide in Gaza, including refraining from killing or causing harm to Palestinian civilians, preventing and punishing incitement to genocide and taking immediate action to allow basic aid into the enclave. Algeria's Foreign Ministry said later that day that the Algerian mission to the UN would request a Security Council meeting in coming days to ensure that the ICJ ruling is implemented. Countries like Brazil, Iran, Malaysia, Turkiye and Venezuela have backed South Africa's suit. The US State Department, on the other hand, has told Sputnik that Washington considered the genocide accusations brought against Israel "unfounded."

