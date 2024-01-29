International
Two rockets fell on Monday near a US military base controlling Al-Jabsa oil fields in the northeastern Syrian town of Ash Shaddadi, a local source told Sputnik
"One of the two rockets fell in the vicinity of the field and the other near a mosque in the area adjacent to the US base, in the town of Ash Shaddadi," the source said. The US military scrambled helicopters in response to the attack, which comes a day after a drone attack that killed three US troops and injured 25 others at another US base in Jordan, near the border with Syria. The US and its allies control large swathes of land in northeastern Syria’s gas and oil production region. Its bases in Syria, Iraq and Jordan have been a frequent target of attacks by what the Pentagon describes as Iran-backed militias.
Rockets Fall Near US Base in Syria’s Oil-Rich Town of Ash Shaddadi - Source

DAMASCUS (Sputnik) - Two rockets fell on Monday near a US military base controlling Al-Jabsa oil fields in the northeastern Syrian town of Ash Shaddadi, a local source told Sputnik.
"One of the two rockets fell in the vicinity of the field and the other near a mosque in the area adjacent to the US base, in the town of Ash Shaddadi," the source said.
The US military scrambled helicopters in response to the attack, which comes a day after a drone attack that killed three US troops and injured 25 others at another US base in Jordan, near the border with Syria.
The US and its allies control large swathes of land in northeastern Syria’s gas and oil production region. Its bases in Syria, Iraq and Jordan have been a frequent target of attacks by what the Pentagon describes as Iran-backed militias.
