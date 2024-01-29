Rockets Fall Near US Base in Syria’s Oil-Rich Town of Ash Shaddadi - Source
US military convoy drives near the town of Qamishli in north Syria
DAMASCUS (Sputnik) - Two rockets fell on Monday near a US military base controlling Al-Jabsa oil fields in the northeastern Syrian town of Ash Shaddadi, a local source told Sputnik.
"One of the two rockets fell in the vicinity of the field and the other near a mosque in the area adjacent to the US base, in the town of Ash Shaddadi," the source said.
❗️The United States will respond to the attack against its military in the Middle East at a time and in a way it chooses, the White House said.— Sputnik (@SputnikInt) January 29, 2024
But Washington does not want a war with Iran and an escalation in the Middle East, the Biden administration confirmed.
The US military scrambled helicopters in response to the attack, which comes a day after a drone attack that killed three US troops and injured 25 others at another US base in Jordan, near the border with Syria.
The US and its allies control large swathes of land in northeastern Syria’s gas and oil production region. Its bases in Syria, Iraq and Jordan have been a frequent target of attacks by what the Pentagon describes as Iran-backed militias.