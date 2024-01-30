https://sputnikglobe.com/20240130/cutthroat-politics-republicans-refuse-to-bail-out-biden-on-border-ukraine-1116480567.html

‘Cutthroat Politics’: Republicans Refuse to Bail Out Biden on Border, Ukraine

The border policy standoff between US President Joe Biden and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has intensified in recent days, with the Republican governor pledging to install more razor wire in defiance of a Supreme Court order.

The border policy standoff between US President Joe Biden and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has intensified in recent days, with the Republican governor pledging to install more razor wire in defiance of a Supreme Court order.Immigrant rights activists have slammed the measure, claiming Texas officials’ actions have contributed to the deaths of migrants.Eager to secure more military aid for Ukraine, Biden has advocated compromise legislation combining the two issues, but has been rebuffed by House Republicans. As Congressional dysfunction seems poised to stall progress on yet another legislative priority, Jamarl Thomas and Garland Nixon, the hosts of Sputnik’s The Critical Hour program, discussed the fallout on Monday.“It is rather shocking when you think about it,” agreed Thomas. “And, look, to be honest, Joe Biden can call for the military, for the federal troops in Texas to be federalized. So, the federal law is right.”Historic political polarization combined with the prospect of an encounter between armed state and federal agents has led many to suggest a civil war could be in the making. The conflict between state and federal power is among the most historically contentious aspects of the United States’ system of governance. Thomas noted the potential for a violent incident is “an unsettling place to be.”Meanwhile, legislative efforts to address border policy have fallen victim to election year politics.Thomas speculated Republicans’ would continue to stall legislation on both aid for Kiev and immigration, forcing Biden to seek reelection amidst accusations of chaos at the border and Ukraine in danger of “collapse.”“It's not nice and it ain't right,” agreed Nixon. “It's cut-throat politics.”

