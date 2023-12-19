Spying Devices Found Inside Zaluzhny's Office Sign of 'Growing Chaos' Within Kiev Regime

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231219/spying-devices-found-inside-zaluzhnys-office-sign-of-growing-chaos-within-kiev-regime-1115673835.html
On Sunday, the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) found non-functioning spying devices in an office intended for Ukrainian Armed Forces General Valery Zaluzhny. Following the discovery, the service launched a criminal probe.
The discovery of eavesdropping equipment is an incident that could work in favor of Zaluzhny and make him be seen as an unfairly persecuted war hero in the eyes of Ukrainians.Volodymyr Oleynyk, a Ukrainian politician and former MP of the Ukrainian parliament has argued that the incident could have originated from several different places: people who work under Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Russian special services, or people under Zaluzhny as he may wish to bolster up his image. Two intelligence agencies could have been responsible as well: the SBU which is subordinate to Zelensky, or the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense, headed by Kyrylo Budanov.Larry Johnson, a retired CIA intelligence officer and State Department official spoke with Sputnik about the incident and weighed his take on who may have been responsible for the incident.According to the analyst, the first idea that came to his mind after recieving the news story was that Zaluzhny himself installed the bugging devices to gain political points for fighting Zelensky's oppression.The ex-CIA officer also speculated that there could be other culprits responsible for the incident, including Zelensky's aides, Budanov's subordinates, or the SBU head. However, in this case "the more" is not "the merrier" as the growing number of people unsatisfied with the incumbent Ukrainian president signifies the aggravating chaos inside the Kiev regime, according to Johnson.Commenting on the timing of the incident, the ex-CIA officer stated that the situation in Ukraine has been getting worse, with the Ukrainian establishment increasingly panicking. Asked about the reasons for this scandal to happen, Johnson reiterated his statement that Zaluzhny's ambition to replace Zelensky is one of the most probable explanations of the incident.However, the spying devices may have actually been placed by Zelensky's subordinates because the president "doesn't trust Zaluzhny and was wanting to find out what the heck was going on," the analyst argued.
The discovery of eavesdropping equipment is an incident that could work in favor of Zaluzhny and make him be seen as an unfairly persecuted war hero in the eyes of Ukrainians.
Volodymyr Oleynyk, a Ukrainian politician and former MP of the Ukrainian parliament has argued that the incident could have originated from several different places
: people who work under Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Russian special services, or people under Zaluzhny as he may wish to bolster up his image. Two intelligence agencies could have been responsible as well: the SBU which is subordinate to Zelensky, or the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense, headed by Kyrylo Budanov.
Larry Johnson, a retired CIA intelligence officer and State Department official spoke with Sputnik about the incident and weighed his take on who may have been responsible for the incident.
According to the analyst, the first idea that came to his mind after recieving the news story was that Zaluzhny himself installed the bugging devices to gain political points for fighting Zelensky's oppression.
“I don't mean to be conspiratorial, but as soon as you see that story come out, my first reaction was that Zaluzhny was putting that out himself, maybe even having planted the bugs in order to create a narrative that will justify him moving against Zelensky and possibly [Kyrylo] Budanov, that he wants to establish the fact that he has been subject to this unwarranted spying," Johnson stressed.
The ex-CIA officer also speculated that there could be other culprits responsible for the incident, including Zelensky's aides, Budanov's subordinates, or the SBU head.
"It's also possible that it was done by either someone connected to Zelensky or someone connected to Budanov. I don't necessarily put those two, the SBU head, in the same camp as Zelensky," the analyst explained.
However, in this case "the more" is not "the merrier" as the growing number of people unsatisfied with the incumbent Ukrainian president signifies the aggravating chaos inside the Kiev regime
, according to Johnson.
"So there are lots of possibilities. But what we can say for certain is this is just one more indicator of growing chaos within the Ukrainian government. And the fact that Zelensky is, his position, I think, is becoming more precarious with each passing day,” Johnson emphasized.
Commenting on the timing of the incident, the ex-CIA officer stated that the situation in Ukraine has been getting worse, with the Ukrainian establishment increasingly panicking.
“Again, things are moving towards a climax. Getting these kinds of reports show that there'll be increased, I guess, chaos within the current Ukrainian government... It's growing. It's not receding,” the analyst clarified.
Asked about the reasons for this scandal to happen, Johnson reiterated his statement that Zaluzhny's ambition to replace Zelensky is one of the most probable explanations of the incident.
“Well, the one possible agenda is that, as I pointed out, that Zaluzhny is staging this in order to be able to create a justification for moving against Zelensky. That is one possibility," the ex-CIA officer highlighted.
However, the spying devices may have actually been placed by Zelensky's subordinates because the president "doesn't trust Zaluzhny and was wanting to find out what the heck was going on," the analyst argued.