West to Drop Bombshell on Ukraine and Destroy Zelensky — Whistleblower

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is still in denial that he has outlived his usefulness to the West, former Ukrainian diplomat and whistleblower Andrii Telizhenko told Sputnik's Backstory podcast.

Volodymyr Zelensky's approval rating is in free fall in Ukraine.According to the Economist, the latest polls indicated that trust in the Ukrainian president (32 percent) is less than half that of Commander-in-Chief of Ukrainian Armed Forces General Valery Zaluzhny (70 percent) and 13 percent less than that of Ukraine’s spy boss Kyrylo Budanov (45 percent)."And he's not budging for any elections. He's a dictator. He put himself there. He said it's going to come for one term. And he said now he seems going to be there for a second term, even though there is martial law but there is no military status or any official war recognition in Ukraine. So you can imagine that the law itself is martial, but there's no official war recognized by the Ukrainian government or the parliament of Ukraine officially to stop any election."Back in August Zelensky hinted that holding elections, initially scheduled for March 2024, would be possible - despite martial law - if the West provides funds and assistance. However, as his row with the Ukrainian top brass reached its peak, Zelensky ruled out elections despite top Western policy-makers urging him to carry out the democratic procedure to uphold his legitimacy.Speaking on Backstory podcast last month, international affairs and security expert Mark Sleboda suggested that the West is seeking to get rid of Zelensky — with elections appearing the most convenient way to do so, given the Ukrainian incumbent's low approval rating. But Zelensky remains in a "bubble" of self-delusion, according to Telizhenko."A year ago, I was told that there were talks happening in Washington that everything could be blamed on Zelensky if the war is going to be finished in Ukraine or if the war was going to be lost. The Zelensky government could be blamed because that's what's happening today. And I think Zelensky is in delusion, he should… come back to real life. But I think he thinks that he's God because he has Biden by his side."Not only has Zelensky been tricked by the West, but so has the whole nation, the former Ukrainian diplomat stressed. He recalled that even he had at times bought into the Western narrative. according Telizhenko, the 2014 coup in Ukraine was from planned and orchestrated from start to finish by the West, with millions of dollars in cash being poured into the so-called Maidan Revolution. Simultaneously, the US and its allies had promised Ukraine it would be welcomed in NATO, the ex-diplomat noted, although he doubted Washington would ever let Ukraine join the transatlantic bloc. He said the "NATO fairy tale" was used by the West to make Ukraine an "anti-Russia."The whistleblower concluded that the West had shown its real face in the ongoing crisis, while corrupt Ukrainian politicians demonstrated weakness and short-sightedness since they took the West's bait and embraced Russophobia.For more in-depth analysis of current affairs, tune in to our Sputnik Radio show The Backstory.

