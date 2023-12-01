https://sputnikglobe.com/20231201/west-to-drop-bombshell-on-ukraine-and-destroy-zelensky--whistleblower-1115329848.html
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is still in denial that he has outlived his usefulness to the West, former Ukrainian diplomat and whistleblower Andrii Telizhenko told Sputnik's Backstory podcast.
Volodymyr Zelensky's approval rating is in free fall in Ukraine.According to the Economist, the latest polls indicated that trust in the Ukrainian president (32 percent) is less than half that of Commander-in-Chief of Ukrainian Armed Forces General Valery Zaluzhny (70 percent) and 13 percent less than that of Ukraine’s spy boss Kyrylo Budanov (45 percent)."And he's not budging for any elections. He's a dictator. He put himself there. He said it's going to come for one term. And he said now he seems going to be there for a second term, even though there is martial law but there is no military status or any official war recognition in Ukraine. So you can imagine that the law itself is martial, but there's no official war recognized by the Ukrainian government or the parliament of Ukraine officially to stop any election."Back in August Zelensky hinted that holding elections, initially scheduled for March 2024, would be possible - despite martial law - if the West provides funds and assistance. However, as his row with the Ukrainian top brass reached its peak, Zelensky ruled out elections despite top Western policy-makers urging him to carry out the democratic procedure to uphold his legitimacy.Speaking on Backstory podcast last month, international affairs and security expert Mark Sleboda suggested that the West is seeking to get rid of Zelensky — with elections appearing the most convenient way to do so, given the Ukrainian incumbent's low approval rating. But Zelensky remains in a "bubble" of self-delusion, according to Telizhenko."A year ago, I was told that there were talks happening in Washington that everything could be blamed on Zelensky if the war is going to be finished in Ukraine or if the war was going to be lost. The Zelensky government could be blamed because that's what's happening today. And I think Zelensky is in delusion, he should… come back to real life. But I think he thinks that he's God because he has Biden by his side."Not only has Zelensky been tricked by the West, but so has the whole nation, the former Ukrainian diplomat stressed. He recalled that even he had at times bought into the Western narrative. according Telizhenko, the 2014 coup in Ukraine was from planned and orchestrated from start to finish by the West, with millions of dollars in cash being poured into the so-called Maidan Revolution. Simultaneously, the US and its allies had promised Ukraine it would be welcomed in NATO, the ex-diplomat noted, although he doubted Washington would ever let Ukraine join the transatlantic bloc. He said the "NATO fairy tale" was used by the West to make Ukraine an "anti-Russia."The whistleblower concluded that the West had shown its real face in the ongoing crisis, while corrupt Ukrainian politicians demonstrated weakness and short-sightedness since they took the West's bait and embraced Russophobia.For more in-depth analysis of current affairs, tune in to our Sputnik Radio show The Backstory.
West to Drop Bombshell on Ukraine and Destroy Zelensky — Whistleblower
Volodymyr Zelensky's approval rating is in free fall in Ukraine.
According to the Economist, the latest polls indicated that trust in the Ukrainian president (32 percent) is less than half that of Commander-in-Chief of Ukrainian Armed Forces General Valery Zaluzhny
(70 percent) and 13 percent less than that of Ukraine’s spy boss Kyrylo Budanov (45 percent).
"Today we see the legitimacy of the president, who had 70 percent support of Ukrainians because they wanted peace, is dropping dramatically even though the propaganda machine is still working," ex-Ukrainian diplomat and whistleblower Andrii Telizhenko told Sputnik.
"And he's not budging for any elections. He's a dictator. He put himself there. He said it's going to come for one term. And he said now he seems going to be there for a second term, even though there is martial law but there is no military status or any official war recognition in Ukraine. So you can imagine that the law itself is martial, but there's no official war recognized by the Ukrainian government or the parliament of Ukraine officially to stop any election."
"So what he's doing is against any democracy would do as the West is betraying Ukraine today. And the latest news is that today the Ukrainian parliament, the factions in the Ukrainian parliament were pushed by the government of Ukraine, Zelensky's regime, just to sign a treaty, saying that they do not support any elections until the war or the martial law is over and six months after that... elections in Ukraine will be happening."
Back in August Zelensky hinted that holding elections, initially scheduled for March 2024, would be possible - despite martial law - if the West provides funds and assistance. However, as his row with the Ukrainian top brass reached its peak, Zelensky ruled out elections
despite top Western policy-makers urging him to carry out the democratic procedure to uphold his legitimacy.
Speaking on Backstory podcast last month, international affairs and security expert Mark Sleboda suggested that the West is seeking to get rid of Zelensky — with elections appearing the most convenient way to do so, given the Ukrainian incumbent's low approval rating. But Zelensky remains in a "bubble" of self-delusion, according to Telizhenko.
"[Zelensky] doesn't believe that he's going to be dropped by Washington," Telizhenko said. "I think he is still in the bubble controlled by his teammates and the regime, by [Head of Office of President of Ukraine Andrii] Yermak and other officials who are keeping him in a bubble and saying: 'Oh, you are still welcome in the West. Yes, they may have cooled off a bit, but we are still coordinating with Washington'. But I think that the West is going to drop this bombshell on Ukraine and destroy Zelensky."
"A year ago, I was told that there were talks happening in Washington that everything could be blamed on Zelensky if the war is going to be finished in Ukraine
or if the war was going to be lost. The Zelensky government could be blamed because that's what's happening today. And I think Zelensky is in delusion, he should… come back to real life. But I think he thinks that he's God because he has Biden by his side."
Not only has Zelensky been tricked by the West, but so has the whole nation, the former Ukrainian diplomat stressed. He recalled that even he had at times bought into the Western narrative. according Telizhenko, the 2014 coup in Ukraine was from planned and orchestrated from start to finish by the West, with millions of dollars in cash being poured into the so-called Maidan Revolution. Simultaneously, the US and its allies had promised Ukraine it would be welcomed in NATO, the ex-diplomat noted, although he doubted Washington would ever let Ukraine join the transatlantic bloc. He said the "NATO fairy tale" was used by the West to make Ukraine an "anti-Russia."
I think the NATO situation was used to lure Ukraine in. Ukraine could have become a NATO member 10 to 20 years ago. It had a better army than it has today and much more well prepared," but "there was no political will," Telizhenko said. "Ukraine was lured into this NATO agenda, propaganda by the West to show the fairy tale that 'you will join me in the EU and we will help you.' But it was used to make Ukraine an anti-Russia… Ukraine will never become a NATO member. It was all used to make Ukraine an anti-Russia, to make Ukraine some part of a NATO alliance... to kill Russians and use it to try to destroy Russia from within."
The whistleblower concluded that the West had shown its real face in the ongoing crisis, while corrupt Ukrainian politicians demonstrated weakness and short-sightedness since they took the West's bait and embraced Russophobia.
For more in-depth analysis of current affairs, tune in to our Sputnik Radio show The Backstory.