Hungary Being ‘Punished for Being Right’ as EU Eyes ‘Sabotage’ Over Blocked Ukraine Aid

Dr. George Szamuely explained to Radio Sputnik how Hungary PM Viktor Orban's stance on the Ukraine war, while correct, is the impetus that has caused the European Union to turn against this country.

Dr. George Szamuely, a senior research fellow at the Global Policy Institute and the author of “Bombs for Peace: NATO’s Humanitarian War on Yugoslavia,” told Sputnik’s Fault Lines that Hungary is being punished for being correct about the conflict in Ukraine.While Szamuely says the EU certainly has the ability to significantly harm Hungary’s economy, that has been blunted somewhat by actions Orban has already taken.However, Szamuely admitted that Hungary still depends somewhat on European investment, particularly from Germany. “That might certainly hurt Hungary, but again, there’s a reason why Orban keeps traveling around the world, particularly in Asia. He does it precisely in order to anticipate what the Europeans might do to him,” Szamuely speculated.Szamuely said the plan’s objective is to “make the Hungarian economy scream,” but noted there are alternatives for European countries if they really want to fund Ukraine.“If [leaders] were to go to the French Parliament to say, 'We want to send another €10, €20 billion to Ukraine.' How would the farmers react? They would say, 'You gotta be kidding. Are you insane? You don't have money for us but you have money for Ukraine?’”Farmer protests that shut down French highways around Paris have since spread to Germany, Spain and Italy, among other countries. Demonstrations have been held against a reduction in subsidies and skyrocketing fuel costs the working-class is not able to meet.Asked about Hungary's response to the EU’s attempts to force Orban into approving aid to Ukraine, Szamuely suggested Hungary may eventually follow the UK’s lead in leaving the European bloc.“The EU continues to follow policies that Hungary obviously objects to, its foreign policy, its policy towards Russia, its policy on Ukraine. … [the] EU [is] flagrantly interfering in Hungary's domestic affairs on how it selects its judges, how it conducts its education policy, its social policy,” Szamuely detailed.The senior research fellow further explained that Orban has always said Ukraine cannot win in its conflict with Russia no matter how much Western countries pour into it.“Therefore, this €50 billion, how long is that gonna last? That's going to last three months, through to about Easter,” Szamuely estimated. “Then [Ukraine has] to come back for another €50 billion. So it's like an alcoholic, he's had his fix and now he wants another drink.”But Orban’s assessment, which appears more correct with every passing day, will not stop the EU from pushing for endless funds to be sent down the Ukrainian black hole.In the end, Szamuely warned that EU countries will have to address the concerns of their people or face dire consequences.“Anyone who knows about French history, Russian history, knows when [farmers] get angry, then terrible things happen. And that's what's going on now.”

