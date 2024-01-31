https://sputnikglobe.com/20240131/potential-us-attack-against-iran-would-trigger-catastrophic-effect-on-global-economy-1116501709.html

Potential US Attack Against Iran Would Trigger ‘Catastrophic’ Effect on Global Economy

The US won't strike Iran because a war with the country would be "catastrophic" for the global economy, professor Mohammed Marandi told Radio Sputnik on Tuesday.

An attack on Iran would be “catastrophic to the global economy,” Mohammad Marandi, a professor of English literature and Orientalism at the University of Tehran, told Sputnik’s Fault Lines on Tuesday.This possibility, Marandi believes, will prevent the US from attacking Iran directly and will instead continue its attacks on Syria and Iraq, qualifying his comments by admitting he “could be wrong.”Referring to the recent attack on the US garrison in Al-Tanf that killed three US soldiers, Marandi said the confusion over whether the base is located in Syria or Jordan doesn’t really matter because the confusion itself “basically” shows that the US is “carrying out activities in Syria.”Attacks on US forces are likely to continue, Marandi asserted, because the US is seen as working hand-in-hand with Israel in its war on Gaza.Leadership in the US is making decisions that harm its interests because “they tend to believe their own propaganda,” Marandi said, “and then they calculate based on that propaganda and … miscalculation.”“The damage that the United States has done to itself, through supporting genocide, through supporting these hourly massacres and the extermination of the Palestinian people in Gaza is not something we can calculate,” Marandi explained. “The United States has demolished its credibility across the board.”Marandi said he doesn’t believe Israel will survive the current conflict. “I think it will collapse just like apartheid South Africa collapsed. It is a colonial project. It is an apartheid regime that has been imposed upon the indigenous population in the region and it won’t last,” he explained, noting earlier that the US is also “declining as we speak.”“We've been talking about [Israel's actions in Gaza] so much over the past three months that it sounds sort of like we're talking about McDonald's or something. This is children being killed morning to night, every day as we speak. This is completely unforgivable. But this is the reality that we live in today.”

