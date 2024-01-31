https://sputnikglobe.com/20240131/potential-us-attack-against-iran-would-trigger-catastrophic-effect-on-global-economy-1116501709.html
Potential US Attack Against Iran Would Trigger ‘Catastrophic’ Effect on Global Economy
The US won't strike Iran because a war with the country would be "catastrophic" for the global economy, professor Mohammed Marandi told Radio Sputnik on Tuesday.
An attack on Iran would be “catastrophic to the global economy,” Mohammad Marandi, a professor of English literature and Orientalism at the University of Tehran, told Sputnik’s Fault Lines on Tuesday.This possibility, Marandi believes, will prevent the US from attacking Iran directly and will instead continue its attacks on Syria and Iraq, qualifying his comments by admitting he “could be wrong.”Referring to the recent attack on the US garrison in Al-Tanf that killed three US soldiers, Marandi said the confusion over whether the base is located in Syria or Jordan doesn’t really matter because the confusion itself “basically” shows that the US is “carrying out activities in Syria.”Attacks on US forces are likely to continue, Marandi asserted, because the US is seen as working hand-in-hand with Israel in its war on Gaza.Leadership in the US is making decisions that harm its interests because “they tend to believe their own propaganda,” Marandi said, “and then they calculate based on that propaganda and … miscalculation.”“The damage that the United States has done to itself, through supporting genocide, through supporting these hourly massacres and the extermination of the Palestinian people in Gaza is not something we can calculate,” Marandi explained. “The United States has demolished its credibility across the board.”Marandi said he doesn’t believe Israel will survive the current conflict. “I think it will collapse just like apartheid South Africa collapsed. It is a colonial project. It is an apartheid regime that has been imposed upon the indigenous population in the region and it won’t last,” he explained, noting earlier that the US is also “declining as we speak.”“We've been talking about [Israel's actions in Gaza] so much over the past three months that it sounds sort of like we're talking about McDonald's or something. This is children being killed morning to night, every day as we speak. This is completely unforgivable. But this is the reality that we live in today.”
After a drone attack on a US base in Syria near Jordan resulted in the deaths of three US service members, US President Joe Biden and other US officials promised a strong response. His comments have led to speculation that the US may hit targets in Iran, which has long been a goal of neocons in Washington.
An attack on Iran would be “catastrophic to the global economy,” Mohammad Marandi, a professor of English literature and Orientalism at the University of Tehran, told Sputnik’s Fault Lines on Tuesday.
“It would drive oil prices through the roof,” Marandi explained. “It would definitely be catastrophic for the global economy.”
This possibility, Marandi believes, will prevent the US from attacking Iran directly and will instead continue its attacks on Syria and Iraq, qualifying his comments by admitting he “could be wrong.”
Referring to the recent attack on the US garrison in Al-Tanf that killed three US soldiers
, Marandi said the confusion over whether the base is located in Syria or Jordan doesn’t really matter because the confusion itself “basically” shows that the US is “carrying out activities in Syria.”
US officials have insisted that the attack occurred at Tower 22, a small US outpost in Jordan placed there with the cooperation of the Jordanian government. However, Jordanian spokesman Muhannad al Mubaidin told local media that the attack actually targeted Al-Tanf base, which the Syrian government describes as an illegal occupation and is used to train anti-government militia forces.
Attacks on US forces are likely to continue, Marandi asserted, because the US is seen as working hand-in-hand with Israel in its war on Gaza.
“The Americans and the Europeans are financially supporting Israel, they are sending weapons for Israel, they are carrying water for Israel. They are also, now, preventing aid from getting to Gaza, and the Americans are attacking those forces that are trying to impede the genocide,” Marandi said.
Leadership in the US is making decisions that harm its interests because “they tend to believe their own propaganda,” Marandi said, “and then they calculate based on that propaganda and … miscalculation.”
“The damage that the United States has done to itself, through supporting genocide, through supporting these hourly massacres and the extermination of the Palestinian people in Gaza is not something we can calculate,” Marandi explained. “The United States has demolished its credibility across the board.”
That includes, Marandi explains, the leaders in the United States who are ostensibly liberal. “It's very sad for me to say: liberals in the West are utterly racist, utterly racist, and liberalism only counts for inside the borders of the United States. But outside the United States' borders, they are as medieval as it gets.”
Marandi said he doesn’t believe Israel will survive the current conflict. “I think it will collapse just like apartheid South Africa collapsed. It is a colonial project. It is an apartheid regime that has been imposed upon the indigenous population in the region and it won’t last,” he explained, noting earlier that the US is also “declining as we speak.”
“We've been talking about [Israel's actions in Gaza] so much over the past three months that it sounds sort of like we're talking about McDonald's or something. This is children being killed morning to night, every day as we speak. This is completely unforgivable. But this is the reality that we live in today.”