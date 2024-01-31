https://sputnikglobe.com/20240131/us-house-oversight-panel-says-will-interview-james-biden-on-february-21-1116519383.html
US House Oversight Panel Says Will Interview James Biden on February 21
US House Oversight Panel Says Will Interview James Biden on February 21
The US House Oversight Committee said on Wednesday that lawmakers will interview James Biden on February 21 as part of a probe into alleged criminal activity linked to his brother, US President Joe Biden
2024-01-31T17:23+0000
2024-01-31T17:23+0000
2024-01-31T17:23+0000
americas
us
hunter biden
joe biden
house oversight committee
hunter biden charges
biden classified files
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/1c/1113783149_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_cd5fabee3736b6859ccf037bc3b1c640.jpg
“James Biden will appear for a transcribed interview on February 21, 2024. We look forward to his testimony,” the panel said in a statement via social media platform X (former Twitter). In November, House Republicans subpoenaed James Biden and Hunter Biden to appear for a deposition with lawmakers. The House of Representatives is investigating the Biden family for alleged criminal activity, including foreign influence peddling and bribery. The oversight panel also subpoenaed James and Hunter Biden in September to obtain personal and business records. Hunter Biden will appear for a closed-door deposition in Congress on February 28.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240111/political-stunt-whats-behind-hunter-bidens-surprise-capitol-appearance-1116120798.html
americas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/1c/1113783149_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_27a67accc6ae5db7bf67f949cdd91e85.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
what’s up with hunter biden, what’s the deal with hunter biden, why is hunter biden prosecuted, what are the charges against hunter biden, is hunter biden going to jail, what is hunter biden accused of, what did hunter biden do, is hunter biden guilty, what is hunter biden guilty of
what’s up with hunter biden, what’s the deal with hunter biden, why is hunter biden prosecuted, what are the charges against hunter biden, is hunter biden going to jail, what is hunter biden accused of, what did hunter biden do, is hunter biden guilty, what is hunter biden guilty of
US House Oversight Panel Says Will Interview James Biden on February 21
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US House Oversight Committee said on Wednesday that lawmakers will interview James Biden on February 21 as part of a probe into alleged criminal activity linked to his brother, US President Joe Biden.
“James Biden will appear for a transcribed interview on February 21, 2024. We look forward to his testimony,” the panel said in a statement via social media platform X (former Twitter).
In November, House Republicans subpoenaed James Biden and Hunter Biden
to appear for a deposition with lawmakers. The House of Representatives is investigating the Biden family for alleged criminal activity, including foreign influence peddling and bribery
.
The oversight panel also subpoenaed James and Hunter Biden
in September to obtain personal and business records.