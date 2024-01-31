https://sputnikglobe.com/20240131/us-house-oversight-panel-says-will-interview-james-biden-on-february-21-1116519383.html

US House Oversight Panel Says Will Interview James Biden on February 21

The US House Oversight Committee said on Wednesday that lawmakers will interview James Biden on February 21 as part of a probe into alleged criminal activity linked to his brother, US President Joe Biden

“James Biden will appear for a transcribed interview on February 21, 2024. We look forward to his testimony,” the panel said in a statement via social media platform X (former Twitter). In November, House Republicans subpoenaed James Biden and Hunter Biden to appear for a deposition with lawmakers. The House of Representatives is investigating the Biden family for alleged criminal activity, including foreign influence peddling and bribery. The oversight panel also subpoenaed James and Hunter Biden in September to obtain personal and business records. Hunter Biden will appear for a closed-door deposition in Congress on February 28.

