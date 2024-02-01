https://sputnikglobe.com/20240201/biden-issues-executive-order-for-measures-to-combat-west-bank-violence---white-house-1116541095.html

Biden Issues Executive Order for Measures to Combat West Bank Violence - White House

US President Joe Biden issued an executive order on Thursday to implement new measures on actors behind violence in the West Bank, including the use of sanctions, according to senior administration officials

The Biden administration announced a new sanctions program meant to address violent and destabilizing actions in the West Bank, amid heightened tensions in the area between Palestinians and Israeli settlers.The official added that the State Department will be announcing an initial set of sanctions against four individuals on Thursday, including ones that have "directly perpetrated violence, and those who have engaged in repeated acts of intimidation, property destruction, leading to the forced displacement of Palestinian communities." One individual "initiated and led a riot which involves setting vehicles and buildings on fire, assaulting civilians, causing damage to property, which resulted … in the death of a Palestinian civilian." Another assaulted a farmer and Israeli activists with stones, resulting in injuries requiring medical treatment. A third attempted to break windows of passing vehicles, blocked roads, and other acts of intimidation.New US sanctions on violent and destabilizing actors in the West Bank are not intended to target citizens of the United States, a senior administration official said on Thursday.

