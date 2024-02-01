https://sputnikglobe.com/20240201/evidence-of-organ-harvesting-in-ukrainian-army-found-in-severodonetsk---lpr-authorities-1116535005.html
Overwhelming evidence proving the work of black transplantologists in the Ukrainian armed forces has been discovered on the territory of the city of Severodonetsk in the Lugansk People's Republic (LPR), which was under the control of the Ukrainian military until the summer of 2022, the LPR security forces told Sputnik.
"In the liberated territories [in the LPR], we have come across quite interesting documents that prove that organ transplantation was put on stream in Ukraine. The very first donors were soldiers of the Ukrainian armed forces," a security forces spokeswoman involved in collecting evidence on the issue said. Among other things, consent forms for the extraction of homotransplants were found in Severodonetsk, filled out on behalf of military personnel of the Ukrainian military in 2022, the spokeswoman said, adding that all the documents were filled out in the same handwriting, and the identical signature stamp marked all the forms where the donor's signature should have been. The soldiers could not have been unaware of the existence of such a document, she added. There are a number of other pieces of evidence that indirectly confirm the work of black transplantologists in the territory of Severodonetsk while under the control of the Ukrainian army before control passed on to Russia, the security forces said. Particularly active operation of organ harvesting took place during the battles for Rubezhnoe, Severodonetsk and the surrounding area in the spring of 2022, the spokeswoman told Sputnik, adding that according to witnesses, during this period the bodies of Ukrainian soldiers with traces of autopsy and organ removal were discovered on the territory of the morgue. These bodies were subsequently disposed of. In July 2023, Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev said that Kiev used its wounded soldiers as biomaterial, secretly removing organs from them for transplantation. In the summer of 2023, the Ukrainian military command started collecting more donor and biometric material from members of the territorial defense and national police officers in the Odesa Region and Ukraine's controlled parts of Zaporozhye Region, an officer of Russian law enforcement agencies told Sputnik, citing sources in Ukrainian volunteer formations.
SEVERODONETSK (Sputnik) - Overwhelming evidence proving the work of black transplantologists in the Ukrainian armed forces has been discovered on the territory of the city of Severodonetsk in the Lugansk People's Republic (LPR), which was under the control of the Ukrainian military until the summer of 2022, the LPR security forces told Sputnik.
"In the liberated territories [in the LPR], we have come across quite interesting documents that prove that organ transplantation was put on stream in Ukraine. The very first donors were soldiers of the Ukrainian armed forces," a security forces spokeswoman involved in collecting evidence on the issue said.
Among other things, consent forms for the extraction of homotransplants were found in Severodonetsk, filled out on behalf of military personnel of the Ukrainian military
in 2022, the spokeswoman said, adding that all the documents were filled out in the same handwriting, and the identical signature stamp marked all the forms where the donor's signature should have been.
"Every Ukrainian military officer supposedly filled out this document when undergoing medical tests. It is a consent document for organ transplantation. A personal file was opened on each officer so that in case of injury it would be possible to understand which organ could be removed and for which recipient it would be suitable. Well, as we can see, these are not personal signatures of soldiers, but a kind of stamp that symbolized for doctors that a certain organ could be removed from that person," the spokeswoman said.
The soldiers could not have been unaware of the existence of such a document, she added. There are a number of other pieces of evidence that indirectly confirm the work of black transplantologists in the territory of Severodonetsk while under the control of the Ukrainian army before control passed on to Russia, the security forces said.
Particularly active operation of organ harvesting took place during the battles for Rubezhnoe, Severodonetsk and the surrounding area in the spring of 2022, the spokeswoman told Sputnik, adding that according to witnesses, during this period the bodies of Ukrainian soldiers with traces of autopsy and organ removal were discovered on the territory of the morgue. These bodies were subsequently disposed of.
In July 2023, Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev said that Kiev used its wounded soldiers as biomaterial, secretly removing organs from them for transplantation.
In the summer of 2023, the Ukrainian military command started collecting more donor and biometric material from members of the territorial defense and national police officers in the Odesa Region and Ukraine's controlled parts of Zaporozhye Region, an officer of Russian law enforcement agencies told Sputnik, citing sources in Ukrainian volunteer formations.