https://sputnikglobe.com/20240201/evidence-of-organ-harvesting-in-ukrainian-army-found-in-severodonetsk---lpr-authorities-1116535005.html

Evidence of Organ Harvesting in Ukrainian Army Found in Severodonetsk - LPR Authorities

Evidence of Organ Harvesting in Ukrainian Army Found in Severodonetsk - LPR Authorities

Overwhelming evidence proving the work of black transplantologists in the Ukrainian armed forces has been discovered on the territory of the city of Severodonetsk in the Lugansk People's Republic (LPR), which was under the control of the Ukrainian military until the summer of 2022, the LPR security forces told Sputnik.

2024-02-01T12:37+0000

2024-02-01T12:37+0000

2024-02-01T12:37+0000

world

nikolai patrushev

ukraine

russia

severodonetsk

lpr

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/01/1116534848_96:0:1333:696_1920x0_80_0_0_ab4ff2ad8e6668c82274aa4265c6ed6f.jpg

"In the liberated territories [in the LPR], we have come across quite interesting documents that prove that organ transplantation was put on stream in Ukraine. The very first donors were soldiers of the Ukrainian armed forces," a security forces spokeswoman involved in collecting evidence on the issue said. Among other things, consent forms for the extraction of homotransplants were found in Severodonetsk, filled out on behalf of military personnel of the Ukrainian military in 2022, the spokeswoman said, adding that all the documents were filled out in the same handwriting, and the identical signature stamp marked all the forms where the donor's signature should have been. The soldiers could not have been unaware of the existence of such a document, she added. There are a number of other pieces of evidence that indirectly confirm the work of black transplantologists in the territory of Severodonetsk while under the control of the Ukrainian army before control passed on to Russia, the security forces said. Particularly active operation of organ harvesting took place during the battles for Rubezhnoe, Severodonetsk and the surrounding area in the spring of 2022, the spokeswoman told Sputnik, adding that according to witnesses, during this period the bodies of Ukrainian soldiers with traces of autopsy and organ removal were discovered on the territory of the morgue. These bodies were subsequently disposed of. In July 2023, Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev said that Kiev used its wounded soldiers as biomaterial, secretly removing organs from them for transplantation. In the summer of 2023, the Ukrainian military command started collecting more donor and biometric material from members of the territorial defense and national police officers in the Odesa Region and Ukraine's controlled parts of Zaporozhye Region, an officer of Russian law enforcement agencies told Sputnik, citing sources in Ukrainian volunteer formations.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240122/russian-forces-destroy-ukrainian-military-equipment-in-103-districts---mod-1116312604.html

ukraine

russia

severodonetsk

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Evidence of Organ Harvesting in Ukrainian Army Found in Severodonetsk Evidence of Organ Harvesting in Ukrainian Army Found in Severodonetsk 2024-02-01T12:37+0000 true PT1M23S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

ukrainian army, lugansk people's republic, organ harvesting