https://sputnikglobe.com/20240201/japan-us-conduct-joint-maritime-drills-with-2-us-aircraft-carriers-1116531072.html

Japan, US Conduct Joint Maritime Drills With 2 US Aircraft Carriers

Japan, US Conduct Joint Maritime Drills With 2 US Aircraft Carriers

The Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force and the US Navy are conducting joint drills south of the Japanese island of Okinawa, involving two US aircraft carriers, the USS Carl Vinson and the USS Theodore Roosevelt, as well as Japanese destroyer Ise, Japan's military command said Thursday.

2024-02-01T09:06+0000

2024-02-01T09:06+0000

2024-02-01T09:06+0000

military

okinawa

us navy

uss carl vinson

uss theodore roosevelt

us

japan

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/11/1116220428_0:62:2001:1187_1920x0_80_0_0_4edfef8a7c0064022d9f884ea0029b8f.jpg

The drills began on January 29 and will run through February 1, and are aimed at "enhancing the tactical capabilities and interoperability of the Japanese Naval Self-Defense Forces and the US Navy," the military command said. US missile cruisers USS Lake Erie, USS Princeton and US Navy destroyers are also taking part in the drills.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231228/japanese-govt-oks-relocation-of-us-base-in-okinawa-though-local-govt-opposed---reports-1115848284.html

okinawa

japan

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

japan maritime self-defense force, us navy, joint drills