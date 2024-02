https://sputnikglobe.com/20240201/watch-russian-d-30-howitzers-wreck-ukrainian-positions-near-artemovsk-1116536603.html

Watch Russian D-30 Howitzers Wreck Ukrainian Positions Near Artemovsk

Russian troops belonging to the Airborne Forces demolished Ukrainian tactical positions with high precision strikes in the special operation zone.

2024-02-01

The Ministry of Defense (MoD) has released footage showing Russian paratroopers deploy highly effective D-30 howitzers to smash enemy positions to the northwest of Artemovsk (Bakhmut) in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR).During the combat mission, Russian airborne scouts and artillerymen bombarded the identified target with 122 mm shells. As a result, they neutralized almost an entire Ukrainian unit, and demolished two mortar crews stationed in firing positions.

