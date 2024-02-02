https://sputnikglobe.com/20240202/germany-to-send-frigate-to-red-sea-next-week-to-take-part-in-eu-operation---reports-1116547296.html

Germany to Send Frigate to Red Sea Next Week to Take Part in EU Operation - Reports

Germany to Send Frigate to Red Sea Next Week to Take Part in EU Operation - Reports

Germany will send its frigate Hessen to the Red Sea next week to take part in a European operation to protect merchant vessels from Yemen's Houthi rebels, DPA news agency reported.

2024-02-02T03:48+0000

2024-02-02T03:48+0000

2024-02-02T03:48+0000

world

european union (eu)

germany

houthi

red sea

red sea crisis

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107901/09/1079010968_0:542:2048:1694_1920x0_80_0_0_d0cf094be49e103f34136abd5b381655.jpg

The frigate, equipped, among other weapons, with air defense missiles, is expected to arrive in the Red Sea by the end of the month.EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on January 31 that the EU aimed to establish and launch the maritime mission in the Red Sea no later than February 19, adding that it would be defensive and no operations would be carried out on land. The Houthis vowed in November 2023 to attack any ships linked to Israel until it halted military actions in the Gaza Strip. This prompted US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin to announce the creation of a multinational operation to secure navigation in the Red Sea. The United States and the United Kingdom later launched major strikes against Houthi positions in a bid to degrade the rebels' ability to target commercial vessels.In mid-January, Borrell called on the Houthis to show restraint and stressed that countries had the right to protect their ships from attack. He said the Red Sea was a vital maritime route for the whole world and Europe in particular, which is the reason why he would propose that the EU establish its own mission in the Red Sea to ensure safety of navigation. Last week, Borrell said EU foreign ministers had agreed to set up the mission.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240131/uk-considering-sending-aircraft-carrier-to-red-sea-to-deter-houthis---reports-1116508851.html

germany

red sea

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

german frigate hessen, yemen houthi rebels, red sea crisis, eu red sea mission, eu military operation