Russian Air Defenses Downed Seven HIMARS and Vampire MLRS Rockets in 24 Hours — Defense Ministry

Moscow's forces have achieved significant success in repelling Ukrainian attacks across multiple fronts, inflicting substantial losses on the Kiev regime's troops.

The latest updates from the Russian Defense Ministry detail successful defenses in Donetsk, Zaporozhye, and other regions, coupled with precision strikes on Ukrainian air defenses and military installations. The intense clashes have seen Ukrainian forces suffer significant casualties, impacting both the Kiev’s regime troops and military equipment.In a recent development, Russian forces effectively thwarted two attacks launched by the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Donetsk region. The Ukrainian side suffered substantial losses, including up to 250 soldiers, two armored vehicles, and an Akatsiya self-propelled howitzer, according to information from the Russian Ministry of Defense.Battlegroup Yug, operating in the Donetsk area, successfully repelled the attacks in the Shumy and Bogdanovka regions through precise artillery strikes. Additional Ukrainian personnel and military equipment were neutralized in various settlements of the Donetsk People's Republic, including Krasnoye, Klescheyevka, Andreyevka, Georgiyevka, and Novomikhailovka, as highlighted in the ministry's briefing.Success on Zaporozhye FrontThe Russian Ministry of Defense reported that the Kiev regime incurred losses of up to 20 soldiers, a combat armored vehicle, and two cars in the Zaporozhye region.The operation involved the use of artillery support, targeting Ukrainian troops and military equipment of the 63rd Mechanized Brigade in specific areas, including Rabotino and Nesteryanka in the Zaporozhye region.Notably, the self-propelled artillery units Akatsiya and Gvozdika were destroyed during counter-fire combat.Four Attacks Repelled in South DonetskIn the South Donetsk region, Russian forces successfully repelled four attacks launched by Ukrainian troops. The engagements resulted in significant losses for Ukraine, including up to 115 servicemen and two Akatsiya self-propelled howitzers. Units of the Battlegroup Vostok played a pivotal role in repelling the attacks near the settlement Priyutnoye in the Zaporozhye region and Makarovka of the Donetsk People's Republic.The Ukrainian losses, as reported by the Russian Ministry of Defense, included 115 soldiers, three cars, and two 2S3 Akatsiya self-propelled artillery units.In a separate incident, Russian air defenses successfully intercepted seven rockets launched from HIMARS and Vampire multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS). Additionally, 28 Ukrainian drones were destroyed across various areas in the Donetsk People's Republic, Lugansk People's Republic, and the Kherson region within a day.Ukraine Suffers in Kupyansk and Krasnoarmeysk AreasRussian forces successfully repelled a total of seven attacks on the Kupyansk and Krasnoarmeysk outskirts within a day, resulting in Ukrainian losses of up to 125 soldiers. The Battlegroup Zapad repelled five attacks in the Kupyansk area, while Battlegroup Tsentr successfully repelled two attacks in the Krasny Liman region.Ukrainian losses included 125 troops, two combat armored vehicles, three cars, and a D-20 howitzer.Russian Forces Hit S-300 Complex, Fuel Depots, and Aviation FacilitiesRussian aviation and artillery conducted targeted strikes on a Ukrainian S-300 SAM system in the Cherkasy region, as well as fuel depots and aviation facilities in Kirovograd and Dnepropetrovsk regions. The military briefing highlighted that troops and military equipment of the Kiev regime in 102 areas were affected during the operation.Russian Units Decimate Ukrainian Troops in KhersonIn addition, Russian units reported destroying up to 15 Ukrainian soldiers and four Gvozdika self-propelled howitzers in the Kherson region within a day.

