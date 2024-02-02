https://sputnikglobe.com/20240202/russian-sweets-top-sales-at-made-in-russia-fair-in-china-1116563152.html

Russian Sweets Top Sales at 'Made in Russia' Fair in China

Russian Sweets Top Sales at 'Made in Russia' Fair in China

Russian Export Center JSC (REC) took part the successful performance of Russian brands displayed at the inaugural “Made in Russia” festival that is currently taking place in China.

2024-02-02T20:19+0000

2024-02-02T20:19+0000

2024-02-02T20:19+0000

economy

russia

china

russian export center jsc (rec)

liaoning

shenyang

made in russia brand

made in russia

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/02/1116561414_0:123:3206:1926_1920x0_80_0_0_6d098c5df3fb2ac6764a93d24a0631dd.jpg

The Russian holding United Confectioners became one of the top sellers at the introductory "Made in Russia" fair hosted in China’s Shenyang city, a feat that speaks to the fact that Russian sweets are gaining a stronger foothold on the Chinese market, according to the REC."As one of the leaders in the Russian confectionery industry, we see the interest for Russian sweets on the Chinese market. In 2023, China became one of the holding’s top 5 export countries in terms of supply volume. We are happy and proud that Alyonka, the holding’s top brand, has become one of Russia’s hallmarks in China,” said Sergey Seleznev, first deputy managing director of the holding.The debut festival showcasing Russian goods under the “Made in Russia” brand is held from January 27 to February 4. Some 150 domestic Russian brands from 41 regions of the Russian Federation are represented at the fair, with 1,500 items available both over the counter and online.Alongside the fair is also a vibrant cultural program that includes concerts, master classes of national folk crafts, and cooking shows.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240130/russian-vendors-sell-over-200000-worth-of-goods-at-chinas-first-made-in-russia-fair-1116497845.html

russia

china

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

made in russia brend, russian fair in china, made in russia expo, made in russia fair in china