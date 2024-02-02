International
Russian Sweets Top Sales at 'Made in Russia' Fair in China
Russian Sweets Top Sales at 'Made in Russia' Fair in China
Russian Export Center JSC (REC) took part the successful performance of Russian brands displayed at the inaugural “Made in Russia” festival that is currently taking place in China.
The Russian holding United Confectioners became one of the top sellers at the introductory "Made in Russia" fair hosted in China’s Shenyang city, a feat that speaks to the fact that Russian sweets are gaining a stronger foothold on the Chinese market, according to the REC."As one of the leaders in the Russian confectionery industry, we see the interest for Russian sweets on the Chinese market. In 2023, China became one of the holding’s top 5 export countries in terms of supply volume. We are happy and proud that Alyonka, the holding’s top brand, has become one of Russia’s hallmarks in China,” said Sergey Seleznev, first deputy managing director of the holding.The debut festival showcasing Russian goods under the “Made in Russia” brand is held from January 27 to February 4. Some 150 domestic Russian brands from 41 regions of the Russian Federation are represented at the fair, with 1,500 items available both over the counter and online.Alongside the fair is also a vibrant cultural program that includes concerts, master classes of national folk crafts, and cooking shows.
Russian Sweets Top Sales at 'Made in Russia' Fair in China

20:19 GMT 02.02.2024
Russian Export Center JSC (REC) shared the results of the successful performance of Russian brands displayed at the inaugural "Made in Russia" festival that is currently taking place in China.
The Russian holding United Confectioners became one of the top sellers at the introductory "Made in Russia" fair hosted in China’s Shenyang city, a feat that speaks to the fact that Russian sweets are gaining a stronger foothold on the Chinese market, according to the REC.
“Everyday visitors buy large quantities of United Confectioners products, the sales have amounted to over 500,000 rubles (approx. $5,530). Chinese customers have long known of and appreciated sweets made by such brands as Krasny Oktyabr, Rot Front, and Babayevsky,” the REC statement reads.
"As one of the leaders in the Russian confectionery industry, we see the interest for Russian sweets on the Chinese market. In 2023, China became one of the holding’s top 5 export countries in terms of supply volume. We are happy and proud that Alyonka, the holding’s top brand, has become one of Russia’s hallmarks in China,” said Sergey Seleznev, first deputy managing director of the holding.
The debut festival showcasing Russian goods under the “Made in Russia” brand is held from January 27 to February 4. Some 150 domestic Russian brands from 41 regions of the Russian Federation are represented at the fair, with 1,500 items available both over the counter and online.
Alongside the fair is also a vibrant cultural program that includes concerts, master classes of national folk crafts, and cooking shows.
