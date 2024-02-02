https://sputnikglobe.com/20240202/staffers-speaking-against-us-gaza-stance-shows-how-morally-bankrupt-biden-admin-has-grown-1116565860.html

Staffers Speaking Against US' Gaza Stance Shows How ‘Morally Bankrupt’ Biden Admin Has Grown

Staffers Speaking Against US' Gaza Stance Shows How ‘Morally Bankrupt’ Biden Admin Has Grown

With administration employees and staff protesting and leaving in droves, the Biden administration's continued support of Israel shows how "Morally Bankrupt" it has become, Dr. Margaret Flowers told Radio Sputnik on Thursday.

2024-02-02T23:49+0000

2024-02-02T23:49+0000

2024-02-02T23:49+0000

margaret flowers

us agency for international development (usaid)

world

israel

joe biden

palestinians

canada

usaid

white house

israel-gaza conflict

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/1d/1116478865_0:320:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_3fcb57d8999ca9054ecbaf075f97795f.jpg

"You wrote a book on genocide and you’re still working for the administration: You should resign and speak out,” Agnieszka Skyes told US media after recently leaving her job at the US Agency for International Development (USAID).Dr. Margaret Flowers, the co-editor of Popular Resistance, told Sputnik’s The Critical Hour that the disconnect between the Biden administration and its employees shows how “morally bankrupt” the administration’s stance on Gaza has become.Co-host Garland Nixon noted that, particularly among the USAID employees, they have previously supported policies that “killed unmentionable thousands of people,” but this seems “too far” even for them.“I think also [that] some of the people that go to work in these institutions don't fully have a good political analysis of what it is that they're actually working for,” Flowers responded. “We know that the the USAID, which has 'AID' in its name, is an institution that has really worked hand-in-hand with the CIA to undermine governments all around the world to, you know, put in place support for organizations, media, nonprofit groups within countries that are strictly there to destabilize the countries so that the United States can try to overthrow their governments."The shift, according to Flowers, comes because Israel’s actions in Gaza are on display for the entire world to see.“We know that … all of these main, mainstream corporate media outlets are really in place to defend the status quo, and they've been doing that. But at a certain point, when you have the rest of the media world publishing the truth about what's happening and you have public opinion shifting, they can't continue on that same line as strongly as they were, because they can't save face by doing that when the rest of the world actually sees what's going on,” Flowers argued.Flowers believes that if the International Court of Justice (ICJ) had failed to move forward in the genocide case against Israel, the Global South would have moved to replace it and other institutions with ones that would be able to.“I think the Global South is ready to build alternative institutions and find alternative mechanisms,” she said. “We've reached a point now where people, either these institutions are going to have to do what they say they're doing or they're going to be replaced.”Co-host Wilmer Leon asked about the US and Israeli government’s response to the ICJ and how they made clear that they have no plans to abide by it.“This is not unusual. The United States typically says that things are illegitimate when they don't serve the interests of the United States, and then when they do, suddenly they are legitimate again,” Flowers explained.Flowers pointed to the US and other Western countries’ decision to stop funding the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA), which she described as “one of the last lifelines for Palestinians in Gaza.”“So not only did they deny [Israel’s genocide], but they doubled down on the genocide of Palestinians,” she added.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231023/us-urges-israel-to-defer-gaza-ground-offensive---report-1114417909.html

israel

canada

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Ian DeMartino

Ian DeMartino

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ian DeMartino

radio sputnik, the critical hour, biden support of israel, staff leaving biden administration, samantha power supports israel